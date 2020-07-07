SB Energy, Mitsubishi UFJ complete solar farm with 19MWh battery storage in northern Japan

The project in Hokkaido, Japan. Image: SB Energy.

One of the first large-scale solar farms in Japan so far to be equipped with battery storage in order to meet the requirements of a local grid operator and utility, has been completed on the island of Hokkaido.

Telecoms and tech company Softbank’s clean energy subsidiary SB Energy and financing entity Mitsubishi UFJ announced on 1 July the commissioning of ‘Tomatoh Abira Solar Park 2’, a 64.6MW solar farm which is combined with 19MWh of onsite battery energy storage.

