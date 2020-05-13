Seraphim strengthens Philippines presence with new supply deal
Module manufacturer Seraphim has landed a 183MW module supply deal with Philippine EPC ERS Energy.
The high efficiency modules supplied – Seraphim’s monocrystalline 158.75mm half-cell PERC range – will be used to fit out a portfolio of projects in the Philippines currently being pursued by ERS and AC Energy, the energy platform of Ayala Corporation.
The projects are to be located in Alaminos, Laguna and Zambales. AC Energy announced its intent to build a 60MW solar farm in Zambales last November.
Polaris Li, president at Seraphim, said the deal further strengthens the company’s status in a market it first entered in 2016.
