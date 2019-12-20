Silicon Ranch and Walton EMC extend Facebook solar relationship

The Social Circle solar farm, one of Silicon Ranch's developments in Georgia.

Solar developer Silicon Ranch and utility Walton EMC have extended their solar relationship with Facebook, committing to build a further two solar farms for the social media giant.

Contracts have been exchanged on an additional two solar farms with a combined generation capacity of 125MWac. Those projects will supply power to Facebook’s data center in Newton County, Georgia.

The new deals will see Silicon Ranch fund, construct, own, operate and maintain both arrays. That will be the 25MWac Appling Solar Farm, which is expected to come onstream late next year, and the 100MWac Lumpkin Solar Farm, which is slated for completion in 2022.

Those sites will be the third and fourth that Silicon Ranch and Walton EMC will deliver for Facebook in Georgia, having previously signed off on deals for a 107MWac solar farm in Jeff Davis County and a second, 102.5MWac project in Early County.

Reagan Farr, co-founder and CEO at Shell-backed Silicon Ranch, said the company had been inspired by the commitment seen by both Walton EMC and Facebook under previous contracts.

“Walton EMC’s customer-centric approach has supported Facebook’s meaningful investments in Georgia, and together they’ve produced a multiplier effect resulting in our own significant investments in communities across the state,” he said.