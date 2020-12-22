SMA Solar touts 1.6GW of inverter sales to Australian PV power plants in 2020

The company highlighted that it had supplied ‘Sunny’ central inverters to the 460MW Western Downs Green Power Hub project, financed by NEOEN, which will be Australia’s largest once complete. Image: SMA Solar

Major PV inverter manufacturer SMA Solar Technology said it would be supplying around 1.6GW of central inverters to PV power plant projects in Australia in 2020, accounting for a market share of approximately 65 percent of a total of 6.5GW being deployed.

SMA Solar noted that it would have supplied inverters to at least 15 large-scale projects in Queensland, Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory in 2020.

The company highlighted that it had supplied ‘Sunny’ central inverters to the 460MW Western Downs Green Power Hub project, financed by NEOEN, which will be Australia’s largest once complete.

SMA Solar also noted it was supplying inverters to the 162MW Columboola PV farm being built by major EPC firm, Sterling and Wilson.

In reported financial results for the first nine months of 2020, SMA Solar had highlighted that its Americas region sales had almost doubled, compared to the previous year.

However, figures for the APAC region were down from 26% of the total in the first nine months of 2019 to 19% in 2020. Sales in EMEA were also down from 54% in first nine months of 2019 to 49% in 2020.



The company has not adjusted its previous revenue guidance for 2020, which is expected to be in range of €1 billion to €1.1 billion, up from €915 million in 2019.