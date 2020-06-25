Solarcentury taps Rabobank for double Dutch solar deal

Solarcentury and Rabobank signing the Apeldoorn solar financing deal. Image: Solarcentury.

Solarcentury and Dutch banking firm Rabobank have reached financial close on a €20 million (US$22.4 million) deal to support the development of two utility-scale solar farms in the Netherlands.

Both farms are located near Apeldoorn in central Netherlands, Apeldoorn Ijsseldijk and Apeldoorn Beemte-Broekland, which have a combined capacity of 33.8MW.

Construction on the projects is due to start imminently and complete before the end of the year, and Solarcentury has also confirmed it intends to roll out a crowdfunding process for the projects in the coming months, wherein members of the Apeldoorn community will be invited to support the projects financially.

The signing of senior debt for the project double comes on the back of “significant progress” Solarcentury has made on a 110MWp project in Groningen, chief executive Frans van den Heuvel said, with the Netherlands firmly in Solarcentury’s crosshairs as a market of opportunity.

“This momentum is testament to the hard work of the team in the Benelux to expand the Dutch project portfolio,” he added.

Last month Solarcentury reported record profits as it looks to pursue a 6GW-strong international pipeline of utility-scale solar projects.