Boralex plans CA$6.8 billion investment by 2030, driven by 8GW pipeline

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Nexwell Power acquires 248MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

Statkraft to focus on fewer markets, reduce expenses by US$290 million annually by 2027

Boralex plans CA$6.8 billion investment by 2030, driven by 8GW pipeline

European Energy secures AU$130 million for 137MW solar PV portfolio in Australia

Australia’s Tindo Solar inks solar module export deal in Vietnam

PV ModuleTech USA 2025: all the key takeaways

Dimension Energy secures finance for 112MW community solar portfolio

Investigation finds renewables not responsible for Spain’s April blackout

Array Technologies acquires US foundation and racking firm APA Solar

Senate reconciliation bill is a ‘stake in the heart’ of US solar manufacturing, senator says

Boralex will invest US$6.8 billion through 2030, with an additional US$1.2 billion allocated to post-2030 projects. Image: Boralex via LinkedIn.
Boralex will invest CA$6.8 billion through 2030, with an additional CA$1.2 billion allocated to post-2030 projects. Image: Boralex via LinkedIn.

Québec-based power producer Boralex is driving organic growth across Canada, the US, France, and the UK, fueled by a project pipeline totalling 8GW. 

To achieve this, Boralex will invest CA$6.8 billion (US$4.96 billion) through 2030, with an additional CA$1.2 billion allocated to post-2030 projects. It targets a minimum levered internal rate of return (IRR) of 10%-12%, adjusted for regional, technological, and capital cost risks, and aims for a payout ratio of 20%-40% of discretionary cash flow. 

According to the firm, Canada – driven by growth in Quebec and Ontario – and France are key markets. However, the company plans to expand in select US states – such as solar PV in New York – and in the UK via a long-term growth platform. It aims to extend its average contract duration from 11 to 14 years by 2030 and double installed capacity every five years to stay on track for net-zero by 2050. 

Patrick Decostre, CEO of Boralex, said that by developing the 8GW pipeline, the company would continue prioritising long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with its customer base. Furthermore, the planned increase in the weighted average remaining contract duration from 11 to 14 years would allow the company to implement competitive financing structures and reinvest secured funds into a growing number of profitable projects in the years ahead.

For 2030, Boralex is targeting a 100% organic growth, with operating income compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%-14%, consolidated Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of 7%-9%, and combined EBITDA of 8%-10%. It also projects 8%-10% CAGR in operating and discretionary cash flows per share. 

Boralex’s 2030 Strategy builds on its 2021-2025 plan, favouring a lower-risk approach by focusing less on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and more on replicable growth. Addressing the shareholders on Investors Day, Decostre said that the company was proud to present the results of its 2030 strategic planning. 

Nexwell Power increases its Spanish solar portfolio with 250MW projects from Q Energy

Nexwell Power acquires 248MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

June 19, 2025
Renewable energy investment platform Nexwell Power has acquired a 248MWp solar PV portfolio from energy service provider Q Energy in Spain.
Statkraft solar and wind projects

Statkraft to focus on fewer markets, reduce expenses by US$290 million annually by 2027

June 19, 2025
Norwegian energy company Statkraft has narrowed down its focus on fewer markets and technologies as it targets to reduce its expenses by NOK2.9 billion (US$290 million) annually by 2027.
David Owen of Solar Media addresses attendees at PV Module Tech USA 2025

PV ModuleTech USA 2025: all the key takeaways

June 18, 2025
The solar manufacturing and module purchasing community met in Napa to answer the question of 'what next?' for module supply in uncertain times.
A Dimension Energy project in New Jersey.

Dimension Energy secures finance for 112MW community solar portfolio

June 18, 2025
Dimension Energy has secured US$360 million in financing to develop a 112MW portfolio of community solar projects across six US states.
Image: Array Technologies

Array Technologies acquires US foundation and racking firm APA Solar

June 18, 2025
US solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies has acquired APA Solar, a producer of foundations and fixed-tilt racking for solar projects.
Image: Mike Stoll/Unsplash

Senate reconciliation bill is a ‘stake in the heart’ of US solar manufacturing, senator says

June 18, 2025
The US Senate Finance Committee draft bill is a “stake in the heart” of US solar manufacturing, according to Democrat senator, Ron Wyden.

