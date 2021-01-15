Solaria secures ten-year PPA with Shell for 300MW Spanish portfolio

Solaria’s 50MW Santiz solar park in Castilla y León, Spain. Image: Solaria.

PV developer Solaria has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Shell Energy Europe for six solar plants in Spain that have a combined capacity of 300MW.

The duration of the agreement is ten years, with power deliveries starting upon completion the facilities, which are slated to be connected to the grid throughout this year.

It is expected the plants will together produce around 570GWh of electricity per year.

Oil and gas major Shell has been boosting its green energy division since announcing plans last year to become a net zero emissions business by 2050 or sooner. In Spain, the company currently has a PPA in place for a 26.1MW PV plant that was recently bought by UK investor Foresight Solar Fund.

Rupen Tanna, general manager for power at Shell Energy Europe, said the latest deal “will enable us to supply more clean power to our customers, while also helping to support the continued growth of renewable power in Spain”.

Madrid-headquartered Solaria, which signed another PPA deal for 150MW of Spanish solar in October, is targeting 6.2GW of installed PV capacity by the end of 2025.