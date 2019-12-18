Total wraps up 1.1MW C&I rooftop project in Philippines

Iliolio City, Panay Island. Credit: Wikimedia Creative Commons, United States Navy

Total Solar Distributed Generation has completed three solar rooftops with a combined capacity of 1.1MW for Jentec Storage in the Philippines. `

The PV systems will cover 17% of the food logistics firm’s power needs. Two are on the country’s largest island, Luzon, and one is further south in Ilioilo City on Panay island.

The project's delivery is the latest in a flurry of C&I activity in the region by the company, the distributed solar arm of French power giant Total.

In late November, the developer signed a contract to supply rooftop PV to an airport set to cater to Indonesia's future capital of Borneo.

Since October, the developer has also signed a deal to build a 7MW rooftop for Thai wood panel manufacturing company S Kijchai, completed a trio of solar rooftops totalling 1.2MWp for Philippines supermarket chain owner Gaisano Capital, installed 800kWp for petrochemical company Chandra Asri Petrochemical in Indonesia and deployed an 500kWp solar rooftop for the Carros Centre, an industrial park in Singapore.

Total Solar Distributed Generation claims to have a portfolio of 500MW projects in development or operation in Southeast Asia.