Tracker supplier Sunfolding appoints new CEO

Sunfolding ships its single-axis trackers throughout North America and Australia. Image: Sunfolding/Twitter.

Single-axis tracker supplier Sunfolding has announced the appointment of former Renewable Energy Systems Americas chief executive Glen Davis as its new CEO.

With more than 35 years of experience as an energy industry executive, Davis also previously served as group leader at AES Corporation and CEO at solar project developer Agile Energy. Jurgen Krehnke, Sunfolding CEO since August 2017, will continue to work for the company in an advisory role.

The leadership change follows last year’s appointment of former First Solar president Bruce Sohn to Sunfolding’s board of directors. “Glen understands the project developer and EPC’s perspective. His track record and experience will enable Sunfolding to accelerate growth at a pivotal time for the energy sector,” Sohn said.

San Francisco-headquartered Sunfolding raised US$32 million in a Series B funding round in 2019. At the time, the company said it would use proceeds from the investment to expand its US manufacturing footprint and support the growth of its team to carry out more large-scale solar projects concurrently. The firm ships its trackers throughout North America and Australia.

Sunfolding CTO and founder Leila Madrone said: “As Sunfolding’s growth accelerates, we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Glen to the leadership team.”