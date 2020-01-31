UK subsidy-free solar momentum gathers as new names join familiar faces in the build phase
Image: Lightsource BP.
The momentum behind subsidy-free, utility-scale solar developments in the UK has continued to gather, with new names and familiar faces alike demonstrating their commitment to the market.
Throughout 2019 a handful of major solar investors, including the likes of NextEnergy Solar Fund (NESF) and Bluefield Solar Investment Fund, unveiled plans to amass subsidy-free solar portfolios in the UK.
The most advanced of these has been NESF, the prolific solar investor having announced the completion of two large-scale solar farms, their first in the UK without subsidy support. BSIF intend to not be far behind them, acquiring a handful of pipeline sites to pursue in the coming months.
This was quickly followed by European solar mainstay Lightsource BP, which in December 2019 heralded the return of large-scale solar build-outs to the UK by confirming to sister publication Solar Power Portal that it was eyeing up a 1GW pipeline of its own.
And this momentum has continued apace since the turn of the year, with both familiar faces and new names committing to building unsubsidised solar assets in this calendar year.
Earlier this month renewables asset manager Armstrong Capital, which brought forward more than 350MW of utility-scale solar in the UK under the now-defunct Renewables Obligation, penned a joint-venture with Danish investor European Energy to pursue a 500MW solar and storage pipeline spread throughout Great Britain.
They were quickly followed by both French developer Voltalia, which secured planning permission for a 40MW solar farm in Dorset on England’s south coast, and Elgin Energy, which yesterday completed another fundraise to help it chase a 250MW UK-based portfolio.
Those familiar faces have been joined by Gresham House, an investment fund more commonly associated with grid-scale battery storage assets in the UK, which this week confirmed that solar assets were firmly in its crosshairs with the acquisition of an already-built 12MW solar farm brought to market by Anesco.
Wayne Cranstone, investment director at Gresham House, said the fund would continue to “actively expand” its ground-mounted solar and battery portfolio to meet “increasing demand” from investors seeking attractive returns.
The topic of subsidy-free solar developments in the UK and beyond will be a key topic of discussion at next week’s Solar Finance & Investment Europe conference, organised by PV Tech publisher Solar Media, which takes between 5 – 6 February at London’s Victoria Park Plaza.
More than 300 representatives 175+ companies will be in attendance. Limited tickets remain for the event, now in its seventh year, and more details on which can be found here.
TechTalk Webinar: DSM Retrofit AR coating – profitable, reliable, bankable!
If you are a solar park owner, investor, or O&M engineer looking for ways to increase the power output of your older solar parks, DSM’s Retrofit AR coating is the turnkey solution for you. To find out how it can maximize power yield and increase your cashflow in 2020, join this webinar, where DSM and its ecosystem partners will discuss all the relevant features of this technology from the perspective of investors, maintenance engineers, and asset owners. The Retrofit AR coating, an offspring of DSM’s industry-leading Anti-Reflective coating, gives older, uncoated solar modules an instant power boost of up to 3%. Application is fast and reliable. Commercially launched in 2019, it has already been applied to 50MWp of installations in Europe, representing a strong vote of confidence for this innovative technology.
Solar Finance & Investment Europe
Now in its 7th year, Solar Finance & Investment Europe is firmly established as the must-attend event for solar developers, asset owners and financiers to understand the latest trends and opportunities in the European solar landscape.
Also read...
-
London newcomer HFE confident about India’s renewable future
-
Solar-gas-battery hybrid to power iron ore mine in Australia
-
Europe should mull PV manufacturing revival to meet climate goals, scientists say
-
Greece sets date for 500MW new renewable energy auction
-
PV Tech launches new TechTalk webinar series for 2020
Comments