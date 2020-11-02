Image: Gage Skidmore.

Welcome to PV Tech’s live coverage of the 2020 US Election, where President Donald Trump seeks re-election against Democrat hopeful Joe Biden. Ballots are to remain open until 11pm 3 November 2020, with a preliminary or projected result expected in the early hours of 4 November 2020.

PV Tech will provide live coverage throughout the coming week, including analysis of where both candidates stand on issues surrounding climate and solar in particular, insight as results are declared and analysis from the aftermath.

Monday 2 November 2020, 11:30 GMT: As campaigns enter their final stages, there’s time to reflect on where the US solar industry is currently. Having experienced a slow down in Q2 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Q3 has been markedly better for residential solar installers in the US, with most installers reporting significant sequential increases in installations. SunPower, fresh from the spin-off of its upstream manufacturing arm, hiked its guidance for the year after witnessing its backlog grow while Enphase Energy too reported a “significant improvement in global demand” in Q3.

But with COVID cases in the US continuing to escalate, and with Biden campaigning on a central message of getting the virus under control, it remains to be seen whether a Democrat victory could lead to similar lockdown measures to those seen earlier in the year, which dampened install figures throughout the second quarter.

Monday 2 November 2020, 11:15 GMT: Welcome to PV Tech’s live US Election 2020 tracker, which we’ll keep updating throughout what stands to be a monumental week for US politics, and the US solar industry as well.

You can expect continual updates over the course of the week, featuring news, insight and analysis from the election.