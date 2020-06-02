ZNShine achieves six ‘Top Performer’ awards in PVEL’s ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’

According to PV Tech’s analysis of PVEL’s annual scorecard, ZNShine was one of only eight PV manufacturers that achieved Top Performer status in PVEL’s dynamic mechanical load (DML) test. The company followed this up with the two modules awarded in the thermal cycling (TC) and potential-induced degradation (PID) tests. Image: ZNShine

China-based PV module manufacturer ZNShine received six ‘Top Performer’ awards from a total of two different modules in PVEL’s ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’.

According to PV Tech’s analysis of PVEL’s annual scorecard, ZNShine was one of only eight PV manufacturers that achieved Top Performer status in PVEL’s dynamic mechanical load (DML) test. The company followed this up with the two modules awarded in the thermal cycling (TC) and potential-induced degradation (PID) tests.

Lily Q. Lee, president sales & marketing of ZNShine Solar said, “Besides bringing technological innovations to the customers, ZNSHINE Solar is investing extensively in the quality management and user experience of its products. We are immensely pleased to receive this recognition; the testing results underscore the excellence of our product quality. We are very pleased that customers’ trust is increasing in purchasing ZNShine’s graphene-coating and double-glass solar panels.”

The annual ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’ was recenly published in partnership with DNV GL and was announced in collaboration with PV Tech, via its TechTalk Webinar Series.

“PVEL tests PV modules from leading manufacturers such as ZNSHINE Solar to verify the quality and performance of specific bills of materials” commented Tristan Erion-Lorico, Head of PV Module Business of PVEL. “I applaud ZNSHINE for earning a Top Performer designation in this year’s Scorecard and for pursuing R&D and manufacturing strategies designed to improve PV module power output.”