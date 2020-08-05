Znshine strikes Ukraine module supply deal

The project will use Znshine's 9BB mono-PERC modules. Image: Znshine.

Module manufacturer Znshine Solar has clinched a 33.28MW supply contract which will contribute towards the development of a utility-scale solar plant in the Ukraine.

The Chudniv solar project is being brought forward by Ukrainian state-owned oil and gas provider Naftogaz. Having entered the solar sector in late 2017, Naftogaz now intends to bring Chudnic onstream in November this year.

Znshine will provide nearly 74,000 of its high-performance 9BB mono PERC modules for the project, which is expected to generate some 90GWh of power each year.

Sara Ben Moumen, Ukraine country manager for Znshine, said the project marked the start of an “important collaboration” between the two companies.