Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Premium
Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

Shifting support in the West sheds new light on Ukraine’s ‘resilient’ C&I PV boom

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Grids, Off-Grid, Projects
Europe

Latest

Velto Renewables and Q Energy to develop more than 500MW of European renewable capacity

News

France awards 220MW rooftop solar PV in undersubscribed tender

News

Shifting support in the West sheds new light on Ukraine’s ‘resilient’ C&I PV boom

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

Avaada commissions 1.5GW TOPCon module assembly plant in India

News

Tata Power inks MoU to develop up to 7GW of renewables in Andhra Pradesh

News

3GW PV project on former coal mining land in China enters commercial operation

News

16GW of renewable energy generation added to Australia’s inaugural Priority List

News

Masdar subsidiary to build 130MW solar PV plant in Bulgaria

News

Wood Mackenzie forecasts 160GW of new solar PV in South America by 2034

News

EIB supports 2GW Austrian renewable power portfolio as new government considers solar taxes

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The ongoing war in Ukraine has been a catalyst for PV and storage deployment. Image: Oleg Ivanov via Unsplash.

When the shelling gets worse, sales of renewable energy systems increase; when it eases, demand subsides until the shelling starts again.  

“It’s pretty funny,” says Artem Semenyshyn, board member at RePower Ukraine Charitable Foundation. “Of course, in general, it’s not funny…but it demonstrates how circumstances push people to make decisions.”

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Following three years of bombardments and damage to its energy infrastructure, Ukrainian businesses are turning to self-consumption solar PV systems to keep the lights on.

Figures from the Solar Energy Association of Ukraine (SEAU) earlier this year showed that the country added around 850MW of solar PV capacity in 2024, the majority of which came from self-consumption systems installed by businesses. It’s “become a trend”, Semenyshyn says.

Since those figures were published in early January, US president Donald Trump has begun to withdraw US support for Ukraine and ushered in a new geopolitical uncertainty which puts greater pressure on the country’s energy system. This is to say nothing of the recent withdrawal of military aid and intelligence sharing. But the continuing flow of European support, action from private businesses and the work of foundations like RePower Ukraine is keeping things moving.

A strained system

“The overall energy situation in Ukraine is not good,” says Vladyslav Sokolovskyi, chairman of the board of the SEAU. “A lot of power plants were damaged – we have lost a minimum of 60% of our capacity.”

Indeed, a September report from the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission found that Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy and electricity infrastructure have “compromised essential services, including water distribution, sewage and sanitation systems, heating and hot water, public health, education, and the economy” and have added to the war’s death toll. The same report said that a series of nine attacks over the course of 2024 knocked out “around 9 gigawatts of electricity generation capacity – equivalent to half of what Ukraine requires during winter months.”

Before the full-scale war broke out in 2022, Sokolovskyi says that the Ukrainian solar energy sector, in particular, was markedly different.

“We in Ukraine were building a lot of industrial solar power plants [before the full-scale war], and they used the feed-in-tariff,” he says. These plants had a guaranteed buyer in the state-owned energy system operator which was paying a feed-in-tariff to the companies involved.

According to Semenyshyn, Ukraine had “around 10GW of renewables in the system” in January 2022, “and around 8GW of solar which contained 6.5GW of utility-scale and around 1.5GW of residential and C&I.”

‘Thinking of energy security’

Now, “The situation has completely changed,” Sokolovskyi says.

“The war was a catalyst for building smaller, decentralised energy, including green energy like solar PV.  [Particularly] in the last year we have seen a lot of businesses building solar plants for self-consumption, thinking first of all about energy security.”

Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and grid have resulted in numerous blackouts over the last three years. Energy has been a major target for Russian drones and missiles throughout the war, with an intensification from the spring of 2024; at the time of writing, news broke overnight that Moscow had carried out a “massive” missile attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) published a report in September following “wide-ranging” attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. It said that the country experienced an “acute power deficit” in the summer of 2024, as the consequences of attacks combined with a heat wave to push the system operator, Ukrenergo, to schedule blackouts across much of Ukraine.

This triggered an increase in self-consumption PV and energy storage among Ukrainian businesses and homes, seeking energy security and greater resilience against the damaged grid. Sokolovskyi says this was aided by a government exemption of VAT on energy-generating imports, including PV modules, and the issuance of interest-free loans for private energy generation systems.

Solar technology and the financial support for installations have been particularly significant for Ukraine’s agricultural sector.

“I see demand from agricultural companies thinking about energy security,” Sokoloyskyi says. “The financial situation in Ukraine is not very good, so few businesses [are able] to build new solar power plants – but agricultural businesses have this option.”

The agricultural sector is a major pillar of Ukraine’s economy; its 2021 agricultural exports totalled US$27 billion; 41% of its total exports, according to the US Department of Agriculture. Beyond the economic impact at home, Ukraine’s major food exports are a vital part of the international supply chain. Ukrainian wheat, corn, sunflower oil, rapeseed and barley meet demand across Europe and beyond, and the UN humanitarian food assistance organisation has reportedly sourced 40% of its wheat from Ukraine.

Fundamentally, the ease of deployment and affordability of solar PV and, increasingly, distributed energy storage systems, mean more sustainable, dependable energy and the ability to continue working despite the depredations of war. This is why the C&I market has boomed.

“Solar power plants can help Ukrainian society,” Sokolovskyi says, by giving energy independence to private citizens and businesses. Moreover, support for critical infrastructure like hospitals, clinics and schools – the kind of work Semenyshyn’s Repower Ukraine does – often comes from PV and energy storage combined.

International aid and beyond

The future, however, is uncertain. From a PV standpoint, Sokolovskyi predicts that “80%” of new PV plants will be built with storage (largely due to the grid challenges) but that “we won’t see [a return of] large-scale projects this year.”

Whenever the war ends, he expects a “boom” for Ukrainian PV investment as the gaping hole opened by the attacks will need to be filled. What peace might look like has taken a turn in recent weeks, however.

A few days prior to suspending military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, just before his shocking meeting with president Zelenskyy in Washington, Donald Trump’s government suspended its energy aid funding for Ukraine. The US Agency for International Development (US AID) had been supporting Ukraine’s grid infrastructure with hundreds of millions of dollars; now, it is suspended as the president and his de facto right-hand man, Elon Musk, withdraw the US from a number of international arenas.

A few days before US AID withdrew, the European Commission announced it was “stepping up” its support for Ukraine’s energy sector, with plans to “accelerate investments in renewable energy, adding up to 1.5GW of generation capacity” as well as integrating Ukraine with Europe’s electricity market. President of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said at the time: “With the package we offer today Europe will ensure Ukraine has a resilient, secure and competitive energy system. More renewable energy and full energy markets integration will bring to greater energy security both for Ukraine and the European Union.”

The changing support from the US and Europe makes easily deployable solar PV simultaneously more important and less certain. Sokolovskyi says that Ukrainian businesses’ move towards self-consumption – and through that a more decentralised and resilient energy system – will retain its momentum and become more important than ever. “We very [much] need to have a decentralised grid and energy sector,” Sokolovskyi says.

Both he and Semenyshyn agree that private sector investment will be key to future expansions of Ukraine’s solar energy sector.

“The Ukrainian solar market is open for new investment,” Sokolovskyi says. “[within] our association we can see a lot of interest from foreign companies and Ukrainian companies; a lot of businesses are thinking about new projects. We need a lot of new energy capacity and solar PV can solve some of those problems.”

“Businesses should come and see the business case,” Semenyshyn says. “The payback period [on investments] for self-consumption PV systems is very short, but the risk is a factor. The barrier [for foreign investors] in Ukraine is that you cannot find information about the risk mitigation mechanisms and how to understand your risk as an investor.”

Those risks are obvious and not inconsiderable; energy systems are always a target in any aggressive campaign.

“But I’m pretty sure there’s a huge space for utility-scale [solar] development in Ukraine,” he continues. “Ukraine has a big territory under its control, industry and electricity consumption expected to grow and at the same time, a lot of energy facilities are destroyed. [I believe] we could use flexible solutions like renewables and storage or combined with balancing capacities to create a new energy system.”

Corporate and industrial, distributed energy, repower ukraine, small-scale solar, Solar Energy Association of Ukraine, ukraine

Read Next

sma solar inverters in germany

SMA Solar inverter sales and income mirrors ‘declining’ residential, C&I markets

March 5, 2025
SMA Solar posted preliminary net losses of €117.7 million (US$126 million) in 2024—down from €225.7 million in income last year.
Flag_of_Ukraine

Ukrainian businesses drove 850MW of new PV capacity in 2024

January 14, 2025
Despite the attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure and the ongoing war with Russia, Vladyslav Sokolovskyi, chairman of the board of the SEAU, said the figures were “positive”.
Aerial shot of solar panels on a commercial and industrial site

Investment firm EQT to acquire Scale Microgrids

January 10, 2025
Investment firm EQT has acquired US-based distributed energy company Scale Microgrids for an undisclosed amount.
sma solar inverters in germany

SMA Solar to slash jobs amid ‘persistently challenging’ residential PV market

November 14, 2024
In its Q1-3 2024 financial results, SMA Solar said it will cut up to 1,100 jobs and reduce costs by between €150 and €200 million by the end of 2025.
A GLP Europe rooftop solar installation.

Concerns about agriPV still remain in Poland, says trade association

November 8, 2024
Roman Karbowy of the Polish Photovoltaics Association spoke exclusively to PV Tech Premium about Poland's solar 'revolution'.
An MLP Group residential solar installation in Poland.
Premium

Could agriPV in Poland follow in the footsteps of residential solar?

November 8, 2024
'This revolution came not from the large-scale PV, but started from the really small scale, up to 1MW installations,' says Roman Karbowy.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Masdar subsidiary to build 130MW solar PV plant in Bulgaria

News

16GW of renewable energy generation added to Australia’s inaugural Priority List

News

Wood Mackenzie forecasts 160GW of new solar PV in South America by 2034

News

Suniva, Heliene and Corning collaborate on US-made solar modules

News

Avaada commissions 1.5GW TOPCon module assembly plant in India

News

Why Hawaii’s solar and storage push is helping counter federal clean energy retreat

Features, Featured Articles

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia

Maximizing Solar Project Accuracy with PVcase Yield’s Digital Twin Technology

Upcoming Webinars
March 19, 2025
11am EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 25, 2025
Lisbon, Portugal
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.