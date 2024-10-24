Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Trina Solar i-TOPCon solar cell reaches 25.9% efficiency, supplies 1GW Vertex modules

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Modules, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Trina Solar i-TOPCon solar cell reaches 25.9% efficiency, supplies 1GW Vertex modules

News

US Treasury finalises 45X Advanced Manufacturing tax credit rules

News

Arctech signs 2.3GW tracker deal for Saudi Arabia’s Haden project

News

NextEra Energy targets 81GW of renewables and energy storage by 2027

News

Why PV’s patent battles are heating up

Features, Long Reads

Enphase lowers Q4 revenue forecast off the back of slow sales

News

JinkoSolar launches Tiger Neo 3.0 range of TOPCon modules

News

EDP trials automated construction technology on Spanish PV project

News

AES Andes commissions 211MW solar-plus-storage plant in Chile

News

‘Low hanging fruit is gone’ for US solar developers, says EDP CEO

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Jinsha River project, for which Trina delivered its Vertex modules, is currently under construction. Image: Trina Solar.

Chinese module manufacturer Trina Solar has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 25.9% for a bifacial bifacial industrial tunnel oxide passivated contact (i-TOPCon) solar cell.

The cell efficiency metric was confirmed by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH CalTec) in Germany and is for an industrial large-area 210 × 182mm² n-type i-TOPCon cell. According to the company, this sets a new record for this type of solar cell.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The solar cell uses a rectangular wafer design from Trina Solar, which uses a n-type phosphorus-doped Cz silicon wafer with a high minority carrier lifetime.

“We are delighted to announce the wonderful achievement by our research team. It not only sets a new record for large-area TOPCon cells but also breaks the world record for n-type TOPCon cells created and maintained by Fraunhofer ISE since 2017,” said Chen Yifeng, vice president of Trina Solar.

This new record for i-TOPCon solar cells comes only a few months after the company reached a maximum power output of 740.6W for an i-TOPCon module. The power output of the module was confirmed by German certification firm TÜV SÜD.

As the company keeps increasing the solar cell efficiency and power output of its i-TOPCon technology,

At the beginning of the year Trina launched a new i-TOPCon module for the commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop market, as it looks to expand its work in distributed solar alongside cell efficiency research. The NEG18R.28 Vertex S+505W dual-glass module measures 1,961mm x 1,134mm and weighs 23.5kg, with a module output reaching up to 505W+ and an efficiency rate of 22.7%.

Trina Solar delivers 1GW of Vertex modules

The company has also announced that it supplied over 1GW of its Vertex N 720W series modules to the Jinsha River plant in China.

With the project’s construction underway, the modules are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The project is characterised by its high location, between 4,200 and 4,800 meters above sea level and is largest single-scale solar grazing project being built, according to the Chinese solar manufacturer.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
cell efficiency, china, i-TOPCon, isfh, module supply, supply agreements, trina solar

Read Next

Fraunhofer-CSP-IP-protection-testing.-credit-Fraunhofer-CSP
Premium

Why PV’s patent battles are heating up

October 24, 2024
Fierce competition and the emergence of technologies such as TOPCon have led to an uptick in the prevalence of patent infringement lawsuits between PV companies. Tom Kenning reports.
A JinkoSolar factory.

JinkoSolar launches Tiger Neo 3.0 range of TOPCon modules

October 24, 2024
JinkoSolar has launched its latest range of modules, the Tiger Neo 3.0 series, which boast a power conversion efficiency of 24.8%.
A Trina Solar manufacturing plant.

Trina Solar sues Canadian Solar over alleged TOPCon patent infringement in the US

October 23, 2024
Filed in the US District Court for the District of Delaware, the lawsuit is in regard to two of Trina Solar's TOPCon patents.
Cell production at a LONGi facility. Image: LONGi.

LONGi and Sun Yat-sen researchers develop HJT back contact cells with power conversion efficiency of 27.09%

October 22, 2024
LONGi and the School of Materials at Sun Yat-sen have developed HJT back contact solar cells with a power conversion efficiency of 27.09%.
image: unsplash

IEA-PVPS – PV deployment grows amid ‘unsustainable’ manufacturing landscape

October 22, 2024
2023 was a 'record year' for solar installations, dominated by China which is 'well above the sum of all other markets globally', the IEA said.
CentralITAlliance
Premium

Securing the solar grid — addressing the major threats to PV infrastructure

October 21, 2024
The growing number of solar power plants makes them an increasingly tempting target for cybercriminals. William Noto of cybersecurity firm Claroty looks at the main areas of vulnerability and how the industry can best prepare itself against the growing threat.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

‘Low hanging fruit is gone’ for US solar developers, says EDP CEO

News

US Department of Treasury includes solar ingots and wafers in 25% tax credit

News

Alight Energy, 3Flash to build 120MW solar project in Finland

News

‘We can cement our role as a clean energy superpower’, hears All-Energy Australia 2024

News

New methodology offers improved inverter lifetime prediction

News

Saudi Arabia confirms bidders for 3.6GW solar tender

News

Upcoming Events

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

Upcoming Webinars
November 5, 2024
10am GMT

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.