Trina Solar i-TOPCon solar cell reaches 25.9% efficiency, supplies 1GW Vertex modules

The solar cell uses a rectangular wafer design from Trina Solar, which uses a n-type phosphorus-doped Cz silicon wafer with a high minority carrier lifetime.

“We are delighted to announce the wonderful achievement by our research team. It not only sets a new record for large-area TOPCon cells but also breaks the world record for n-type TOPCon cells created and maintained by Fraunhofer ISE since 2017,” said Chen Yifeng, vice president of Trina Solar.

This new record for i-TOPCon solar cells comes only a few months after the company reached a maximum power output of 740.6W for an i-TOPCon module. The power output of the module was confirmed by German certification firm TÜV SÜD.

As the company keeps increasing the solar cell efficiency and power output of its i-TOPCon technology,

At the beginning of the year Trina launched a new i-TOPCon module for the commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop market, as it looks to expand its work in distributed solar alongside cell efficiency research. The NEG18R.28 Vertex S+505W dual-glass module measures 1,961mm x 1,134mm and weighs 23.5kg, with a module output reaching up to 505W+ and an efficiency rate of 22.7%.

Trina Solar delivers 1GW of Vertex modules

The company has also announced that it supplied over 1GW of its Vertex N 720W series modules to the Jinsha River plant in China.

With the project’s construction underway, the modules are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The project is characterised by its high location, between 4,200 and 4,800 meters above sea level and is largest single-scale solar grazing project being built, according to the Chinese solar manufacturer.