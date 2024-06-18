Subscribe To Premium
Vikram Solar signs 393MW TOPCon module deal for Khavda solar project

By Will Norman
Vikram Solar signs 393MW TOPCon module deal for Khavda solar project

Fraunhofer ISE uses digital twin model and deep learning for optimised tracking

Is there a silver bullet for precious metal use in n-type solar cells?

Global solar installed capacity up 87% to 447GW in 2023

Germany installs over 5GW of new solar capacity in first four months of 2024, breaking record

Croatia launches 450MW solar PV auction

Pacific Partnerships granted green light for 700MW PV project in Australia

Singulus Solar JV formed for TOPCon and HJT cell and module production lines

TÜV Rheinland to launch module traceability testing service at Intersolar Europe 2024

‘The competition is getting fierce’: Hypontech on global competition in the PV sector

The agreement was signed with NLC India Limited, a public sector energy and mining company. Image: Vikram Solar

Indian solar module manufacturer Vikram Solar has signed a 393.9MW module supply agreement to supply the Khavda Solar park in Gujarat.

The agreement was signed with NLC India, a public sector energy and mining company.

Vikram Solar said it would supply its 580Wp n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules to the project, which is owned by the Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL). The company said that its modules are listed on the Indian government’s approved list of models and manufacturers (ALMM) which was introduced to promote and increase the deployment of solar modules manufactured in India.

India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) announced the reimposition of the ALMM in April after suspending it from March 2023 due to concerns over an inadequate supply of domestically-made modules to meet demand.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, chairman and managing director of Vikram Solar said: “This purchase order not only signifies NLC’s deep trust in our expertise but also affirms our steadfast commitment to excellence. Vikram Solar is proud to be involved in India’s unparalleled decarbonisation initiative.”

The Khavda solar project is on course to be the “largest” in the world, with a target capacity of 30GW of renewable energy generation capacity when fully operational.

The initiative has also acted as a unifier for some of India’s biggest solar and renewable energy companies; in March, Adani Green Power announced the commissioning of 1GW of solar capacity at the site. Adani secured a US$1.36 billion debt facility in December to finance 2.1GW worth of solar at Khavda.

Vikram Solar is currently engaged in a joint venture with private equity firm Phalanx Impact Partners to build a vertically-integrated solar manufacturing facility in the US, with plans for ingot, wafer, cell and module capacity.

Read Next

Fraunhofer ISE testing field

Fraunhofer ISE uses digital twin model and deep learning for optimised tracking

June 18, 2024
Fraunhofer ISE has launched a project to improve tracking algorithms, using a digital twin to calculate optimised control approaches.
HJT cell production. Image: Huasun
Premium

Is there a silver bullet for precious metal use in n-type solar cells?

June 18, 2024
The two-pronged attack of vastly growing solar capacity and the shift to n-type technologies has converged to make silver a real pressure point for future solar manufacturing.
FTC Solar trackers in use

Global solar installed capacity up 87% to 447GW in 2023

June 18, 2024
Global solar installations increased by 87% year-on-year in 2023 as China continued to dominate growth, according to SolarPower Europe.
A large-scale solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia. Image: RWE.

Pacific Partnerships granted green light for 700MW PV project in Australia

June 18, 2024
Pacific Partnerships has gained development rights for one of Australia’s largest solar PV projects, with 700MW of generation capacity.
Singils-Generis_PECVD_2-900x604-1

Singulus Solar JV formed for TOPCon and HJT cell and module production lines

June 17, 2024
Singulus Technologies has formed a new joint venture, Singulus Solar, to provide manufacturing equipment for TOPCon and heterojunction (HJT) cells and modules.
TÜV Rheinland solar testing

TÜV Rheinland to launch module traceability testing service at Intersolar Europe 2024

June 17, 2024
German quality assurance and testing centre TÜV Rheinlandwill present a traceability testing service for modules at Intersolar Europe 2024.

