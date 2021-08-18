Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Nexamp secures a further US$240m in equity investment to fund growth plans

By Charlie Duffield
Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Nexamp secures a further US$240m in equity investment to fund growth plans

News

JinkoSolar signs long-term polysilicon supply deal with Wacker Chemie

News

MNRE seeks insight on success of India’s policy support for major solar projects

News

Editor’s column: Biden faces difficult balancing act of domestic manufacturing and decarbonisation goals

Editors' Blog, Features

Solar could supply more than 40% of US power by 2035, Biden administration says

News

US begins WRO enforcement in earnest with solar modules detained by customs officials, say reports

News

Sunworks boosted by Solcius deal as residential revenue jumps

News

Petitions call for US investigation into ‘illegal’ circumvention of solar antidumping measures via Southeast Asian entities

News

Spain to hold auction for 3.3GW of solar PV and wind in October

News

ReNew Power completes merger with SPAC RMG II

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The opening of one of Nexamp’s community solar projects in Rochester, New York. Image: Nexamp.

Solar and energy storage developer Nexamp has secured US$240 million in new  capital led by an equity investment from Generate Capital.

It follows a raise of $440 million in debt financing earlier this year, with the finance intended to accelerate Nexamp’s ability to offer a flexible range of decarbonisation options for customers, expanding its position as a leading clean energy solutions provider.

The agreement is also intended to fund a portfolio spanning five US states and consisting of almost 100 community solar projects, alongside energy storage capacity totalling 120MWh.

Currently, it provides clean energy access to approximately 40,000 customers across 10 states, offering discounts on green energy of up to 20% with no credit checks or long-term contracts.

Nexamp has nearly 1GW of solar and energy storage assets operating and under construction.

Zaid Ashai, CEO at Nexamp, said: “This funding represents a show of confidence in our team and vision, and we are committed to continuing to provide solutions to address surging clean energy demand.”

The new funding comes on the heels of Nexamp’s recent agreement with Walmart to subscribe to 23 of Nexamp’s New York community solar farms.

Peter Tawczynski, CFO at Nexamp, added: “We have enjoyed unprecedented growth over the past year, and this investment gives us resources to maintain our momentum, creating the foundation for a more equitable clean energy future.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

6 October 2021
The future is bright for a new era of US solar and storage, and the 8th annual Solar & Storage Finance Summit will provide opportunities to discuss solutions to the industry’s challenges and provide a networking platform designed to bring together the top minds in the industry to do business. With a mix of high-level, informative presentations and panels, a stellar cast of speakers and audience members with deal-making capacity, the 2021 edition of the event will be a sell-out success.
community solar, equity finance, finance, generate capital, investment, nexamp

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Editor’s column: Biden faces difficult balancing act of domestic manufacturing and decarbonisation goals

August 18, 2021
Liam Stoker recaps recent policy moves in the US and explores the difficult balancing act President Biden must now face between stimulating domestic solar manufacturing in the US and supporting solar deployment.

TZS profits soar as 210mm wafer plans take shape

August 16, 2021
Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor (TZS) has more than doubled its revenue in the first half of the year as the wafer provider took advantage of what it described as a rapidly developing PV industry.

FTC Solar turning to alternative shipping methods as losses forecast to mount in third quarter

August 16, 2021
US tracker manufacturer FTC Solar is turning to alternative shipping methods and cost-cutting initiatives in a bid to return the business to profitability in Q4, with the company’s cost base continuing to surge.

Canadian Solar reports record quarterly revenue but downgrades 2021 shipment guidance

August 12, 2021
Canadian Solar reported record quarterly revenue in Q2 2021, buoyed by a return to profit from its manufacturing division, but reduced its total shipment guidance for the year amidst continued industry headwinds.

Array Technologies slides to Q2 loss as weaker full year guidance is reinstated, confirms US$500m capital raise

August 12, 2021
US solar tracker provider Array Technologies slipped to a loss in the second quarter of 2021, but has changed business processes in order to reduce its exposure to future rises in commodity and shipping costs.

Jamaica targets IRP progress, aims to procure 320MW of renewables this year

August 11, 2021
The Caribbean’s leader in renewable energy, Jamaica, is looking to procure 320MW of renewables this year as part of plans to diversify its energy sector.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Petitions call for US investigation into ‘illegal’ circumvention of solar antidumping measures via Southeast Asian entities

News

US residential solar prices fall by largest amount since 2017

News

Sunworks boosted by Solcius deal as residential revenue jumps

News

Shift to 100% renewables may lead to nearly 10-fold rise in number of solar jobs by 2050

News

Encavis sees revenue rise thanks to new Spanish solar projects

News

TZS profits soar as 210mm wafer plans take shape

News

Upcoming Events

Shade modeling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

The importance of product reliability and system value of a 600W+ module in achieving the lowest LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
September 2, 2021
7am (PT) | 4pm (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021