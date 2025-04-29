Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Nexamp secures US$340 million financing for US distributed solar and energy storage

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Nexamp secures US$340 million financing for US distributed solar and energy storage

News

Engaging investors amid cyclical investment trends in off-grid solar

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Australia’s commercial solar blind spot: why maintenance can no longer be an afterthought

Features, Guest Blog

Ingeteam, European Energy ink inverter supply deal for 137MW of solar in Australia

News

Fraunhofer ISE unveils new HJT cell using ‘one-tenth’ of silver

News

Rising module prices and a rush to complete projects – welcome to China’s PV ‘Hunger Games’

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Hanwha to buy REC Silicon for US$88.8 million, shareholders criticise ‘lowball’ offer

News

Axpo and EDF sign PPA for 102MW of solar PV capacity in Greece

News

Germany seeks 282MW of rooftop solar in latest tender

News

Acciona Energía completes construction of 308MW solar PV plant in Queensland, Australia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Nexamp community solar project.
The portfolio consists of 39 solar farms with a combined capacity of 150MW. Image: Nexamp.

Developer Nexamp has closed a US$340 million private placement debt refinancing for a portfolio of distributed solar and energy storage projects in the US.

The portfolio covers 39 solar farms across seven US states and a combined 150MW of solar PV capacity, while the energy storage portfolio consists of 37MWh capacity. The funds will be used over the next three years to support solar PV and storage projects across several US states.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The financing was secured with global asset manager PGIM’s private credit business unit PGIM Private Capital (PPC). As part of the transaction, a US$107 million PPC Shelf Facility gives Nexamp the flexibility to tap additional capital for future solar projects, according to the company.

Zaid Ashai, CEO of Nexamp, said: “This financing provides long-term stability and ensures we remain focused on advancing the energy transition with sustainable, reliable, and cost-effective solutions.”

Although no details regarding the technology to be used for the construction of that portfolio were provided, the company secured a module supply agreement with US solar cell and module manufacturer Silfab in December 2024 for an undisclosed capacity amount.

Nexamp currently has a portfolio of more than 1GW of renewable energy assets either operational or under construction.

Last year, the company secured one of the largest venture capital deals made in 2024, with a US$520 million capital raise led by asset manager Manulife Investment Management.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info
distributed generation, energy storage, financing, nexamp, pgim, project portfolio, us

Read Next

REC_Silicon_production_plant_550

Hanwha to buy REC Silicon for US$88.8 million, shareholders criticise ‘lowball’ offer

April 28, 2025
Beleaguered Norwegian silicon producer REC Silicon has received a buyout offer from its largest shareholder, Hanwha Corporation.
Boviet Solar inaugurates its first US module assembly plant in North Carolina

Boviet Solar opens US module assembly plant in North Carolina

April 25, 2025
Vietnamese solar manufacturer Boviet Solar has opened its first US module assembly plant, in North Carolina, with an annual nameplate capacity of 2GW.
15.2MWp solar farm in the Netherlands from French IPP Technique Solaire

French IPP Technique Solaire raises €302 million to build 240MW European PV portfolio

April 25, 2025
Technique Solaire has raised €302 million (US$343 million) in senior debt financing to build its European PV portfolio.
An operational community solar project in New Jersey. Image: Luminace.

New Jersey seeks 300MW solar PV, expands community solar programme by 250MW

April 24, 2025
The US state of New Jersey has launched its third solicitation of the CSI Program, seeking 300MW of solar PV and 160MWh of energy storage.
The technology in question replaces the silver traditionally used in solar cell production with copper. Image: SolarCycle.

OnePlanet targets ‘untapped’ US circular PV recycling economy with US$21 million financing

April 24, 2025
US material recovery firm OnePlanet has closed two financing deals to aid the development of a solar module recycling facility in Florida.
Image: Enphase Energy

Enphase expects minimal impact on microinverters from Trump’s tariffs

April 23, 2025
The recent tariffs on Chinese products, along with the now paused global tariffs from other countries, are expected to have a minimal impact on US-based microinverter manufacturer Enphase Energy.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Hanwha to buy REC Silicon for US$88.8 million, shareholders criticise ‘lowball’ offer

News

Acciona Energía completes construction of 308MW solar PV plant in Queensland, Australia

News

Fraunhofer ISE unveils new HJT cell using ‘one-tenth’ of silver

News

Ingeteam, European Energy ink inverter supply deal for 137MW of solar in Australia

News

Austria introduces ‘Made in Europe’ bonus for solar and storage projects using European components

News

Axpo and EDF sign PPA for 102MW of solar PV capacity in Greece

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.