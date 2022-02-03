Solar Media
Nextracker begins spin-out process after US$500m stock sale

By Liam Stoker
Nextracker begins spin-out process after US$500m stock sale

US ROUND-UP: 250MW project completed in California, Black & Veatch secures Texas EPC contract

Indian budget a ‘game changer’ for domestic manufacturing, say experts

Maxeon extends warranty for IBC modules to ‘industry-leading’ 40 years

Italy’s solar profit clawback to have ‘huge impact’ on renewables investment, trade bodies warn

PV Price Watch: Just how low can polysilicon prices go in 2022?

Georgia Power sets out renewables procurement plans in new IRP

Sol Systems buys 540MW of Illinois solar projects from Arevon Energy

Indiana Michigan Power proposes 2GW+ of renewables under latest IRP, includes 60MW of battery storage

Solar ‘begins to soar’ in Europe as generation jumps 27% in two years – Ember

A Nextracker team visiting a site in Spain. Image: Nextracker.

Nextracker is to be spun out from parent company Flex after it secured a US$500 million equity sale, valuing the business at around US$3 billion.

Manufacturing group Flex had been assessing its options regarding the tracker manufacturer for some time, having previously filed documents paving the way for a prospective initial public offering (IPO).

Nextracker will now begin its spin-out process from Flex after the parent group agreed to sell US$500 million of convertible preferred equity to the climate investment arm of investor TPG Rise.

As part of the deal, Flex and Nextracker have entered into a separate agreement which will see the latter transition to become a separate business. Flex said it will report Nextracker as a separate operating segment in the future.

A potential IPO does, however, remain on the table for Nextracker, with Flex CEO Revathi Advaithi stressing the company would “evaluate the right time to do a transaction”. TPG’s stake in Nextracker is to convert into common equity of the business when a qualified offering takes place.

As part of the stock sale, TPG vice chair Jonathan Coslet and TPG Rise business unit partner Steven Mandel will join the Nextracker board.

TPG Rise brings with it experience of investing in renewable energy businesses, having financed and launched developer Matrix Renewables and invested in energy storage business Form Energy.

More to follow…

