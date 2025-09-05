Subscribe To Premium
Nextracker launches new eBOS trunk connector, NX PowerMerge

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Balance of System, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

Nextracker launches new eBOS trunk connector, NX PowerMerge

Fraunhofer ISE, KAUST advance perovskite tandem cell passivation in ‘crucial step for industrialisation’

US ROUND-UP: ContourGlobal powers its first US solar plant, Arevon closes financing on 430MW PV in Missouri

Sale of Sunnova assets and business confirmed

Array Technologies’ trackers certified as compatible with 2,000V systems

Australia: Queensland utility-scale solar PV plants dominate best-performing list for August

India cuts GST on renewable energy components from 12% to 5%

Fraunhofer ISE completes testing on grid-forming inverters, to publish results next month

Governor Newsom signs executive order to accelerate projects at risk of losing IRA support

Czech Republic warns of cybersecurity threat from Chinese solar inverters

Close-up of NX PowerMerge, Nextracker's new eBOS product
NX PowerMerge is Nextracker’s first new eBOS product since the acquisition of Bentek in May 2025. Image: Nextracker.

US solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker has launched a new electrical balance of systems (eBOS) trunk connector.

Called NX PowerMerge, the new DC power component is aimed at streamlining eBOS installation and boosting long-term reliability.

This is also the first Nextracker eBOS product since the company acquired electrical infrastructure manufacturer Bentek Corporation for US$78 million in May of this year. At the time of the acquisition, the company said the integration of eBOS products along with its tracker products would ensure faster commissioning and higher energy yield, among others.

Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of Nextracker, said: “Customers will appreciate faster and more flexible construction, greater reliability, and alignment with the attributes of a modern grid. This is the kind of highly scalable technology that can help solar power continue to grow its share of the global power generation market.”

Moreover, the new product has been developed considering today’s demands in high-voltage and high-density solar arrays. Up until recently, the industry standard was set at 1,500V PV systems, however the shift towards 2,000V PV systems has been taking pace in the past few months, as covered earlier this year (Premium access).

Ryan Schofield, VP of eBOS at Nextracker, told PV Tech that there is no doubt that this is “where the market will be going sooner than later” and the compatibility of the new product with 2,000V systems is a response to that.

Schofield added that another differentiator between NX PowerMerge and other trunk connectors comes down to the amperage rating, which is rated over 400 amps and supports up to eight tap wires (6-8 AWG).

“The larger your wire, the more current that cable can carry. Which means you’re able to parallel more strings and bring more strings into each individual tap off of that. That allows you to go to higher currents and overall reduces the amount of trunk connectors that you need on a project,” explained Schofield to PV Tech.

Overall, the product’s key features are an installation that adapts to the diverse layouts and site conditions; an expanded contact surface area, lowering electrical resistance and enhancing connection stability; and maintenance-free operation that reduces long-term operations and maintenance and enhances energy production.

Shipments of NX PowerMerge will begin in spring 2026, with an option for companies to acquire US-made production.

