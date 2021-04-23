NexWafe hires ex-Meyer Burger CTO to drive wafer pilot production forward

NexWafe recently secured €10 million in Series B Funding. Image: NexWafe.

Nexwafe, the solar wafer manufacturer spin-off from Fraunhofer ISE, has recruited ex-Meyer Burger chief technology officer (CTO) Dr. Dirk Habermann into the same role at the company.

Habermann, who had also served as a consultant to NexWafe while heading up renewables and energy storage consultancy firm H2GEMINI Technology Consulting, joins NexWafe as its full-time CTO as the company sets its sights on full production manufacturing. Habermann served multiple roles at solar equipment manufacturer-turned-cell and module producer Meyer Burger, including CTO and chief innovation officer.

NexWafe uses proprietary silicon wafer manufacturing processes to produce ultra-thin, high-efficiency monocrystalline wafers which are claimed to be highly sustainable, offering a 70% reduction in carbon emissions and a 30% reduction in cost during the manufacturing process.

Habermann’s appointment comes months after NexWafe raised €10 million (US$12 million) in Series B funding, finance which Davor Sujita, CEO at NexWafe, said put the company on its way to pilot production and beyond.

“Dr. Habermann will be instrumental in accelerating the pace of our wafer development so manufacturers can start building even more efficient photovoltaic cells into their solar panels as part of the global energy transition,” Sujita added.