News

NexWafe hires ex-Meyer Burger CTO to drive wafer pilot production forward

By Liam Stoker
Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing
Europe

Latest

NexWafe hires ex-Meyer Burger CTO to drive wafer pilot production forward

News

Iberdrola partners with ceramic tile maker Porcelanosa on green hydrogen initiative

News

Biden commits to halving US emissions in week of new climate pledges

News

Greencells forms agrophotovoltaics joint venture after green bond issue

News

Global energy transition ‘needs to increase momentum’ to reach climate goals

News

Tesla to only sell rooftop solar as integrated product with Powerwall battery

News

Denmark’s Better Energy completes transformation from solar developer to IPP

News

LONGi sets unprecedented manufacturing capacity and shipment plans for 2021

Editors' Blog

Texas catching up with California’s utility-scale solar capacity

News

US ROUND-UP: Maxeon raises US$150.8m, SunPower returns to large-scale solar projects, National Grid signs three solar PPAs

News
NexWafe recently secured €10 million in Series B Funding. Image: NexWafe.

Nexwafe, the solar wafer manufacturer spin-off from Fraunhofer ISE, has recruited ex-Meyer Burger chief technology officer (CTO) Dr. Dirk Habermann into the same role at the company.

Habermann, who had also served as a consultant to NexWafe while heading up renewables and energy storage consultancy firm H2GEMINI Technology Consulting, joins NexWafe as its full-time CTO as the company sets its sights on full production manufacturing. Habermann served multiple roles at solar equipment manufacturer-turned-cell and module producer Meyer Burger, including CTO and chief innovation officer.

NexWafe uses proprietary silicon wafer manufacturing processes to produce ultra-thin, high-efficiency monocrystalline wafers which are claimed to be highly sustainable, offering a 70% reduction in carbon emissions and a 30% reduction in cost during the manufacturing process.

Habermann’s appointment comes months after NexWafe raised €10 million (US$12 million) in Series B funding, finance which Davor Sujita, CEO at NexWafe, said put the company on its way to pilot production and beyond.

“Dr. Habermann will be instrumental in accelerating the pace of our wafer development so manufacturers can start building even more efficient photovoltaic cells into their solar panels as part of the global energy transition,” Sujita added.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
meyer burger, nexwafe, pilot production, technology, wafer manufacturing

Subscribe to Newsletter

