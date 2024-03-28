Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Nordcell plans 1.2GW module plant in Sweden

By Ben Willis
Manufacturing
Europe

Latest

Walmart inks solar PV PPA in Texas, invests in community solar across US

News

Nordcell plans 1.2GW module plant in Sweden

News

US Department of Commerce issues final ruling to tighten up AD/CVD

News

‘A future made in Australia’: Anthony Albanese launches Sunshot in major boost to Australian PV manufacturing

News

‘We have a solution where others do not’: 5B eyes landfill solar projects and expanded manufacturing

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

‘Golf ball-sized’ hailstorms damage Fighting Jays solar project; Array launches hail tracking software

News

Grid constraint ‘the fundamental challenge’ for EU solar developers – LSS EU

News

US Senators Ossof and Warnock urge Biden administration to lift bifacial solar module exemption

News

Heliene inks deal to source US-made cells from Suniva

News

REC Silicon delays Moses Lake polysilicon plant first shipment to Q2 2024

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Render of 1.2GW module assembly plant in Sweden from Nordcell
Nordcell plans to begin production at the facility in the first half of 2025. Image: Nordcell

Swedish manufacturer Nordcell has revealed plans to build a 1.2GW module manufacturing plant in northern Sweden.

The company said it was evaluating sites for the facility and hoped to make a final decision soon, with production slated to begin in the first half of 2025. At full output, Nordcell said it hoped to produce 2.5 million modules annually at the plant.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Nordcell highlighted the fact that Europe remains almost entirely reliant on module imports from China and Southeast Asia. Although the EU has ambitions to manufacture 40% of all net-zero technologies, such as solar panels, domestically by 2030, that target was “highly unlikely” to be met based on the current pace of manufacturing capacity additions, Nordcell said.

“The EU is estimated to install around one billion solar panels by 2030. Unless something changes, 97% of them will be non-European panels,” said Vahid Toosi, co-founder at Nordcell.

The company said its facility would be powered entirely by non-fossil fuel energy sources, potentially giving it a competitive advantage over imports that fail to meet Europe’s CBAM carbon tariff, due to come into force in 2026.

Jochen Rentsch, head of technology transfer division photovoltaics at research institute, Fraunhofer ISE, added: “We’ve partnered with Nordcell from the start, initiating an early life cycle assessment to analyse the environmental impact of production. It became evident that Sweden holds significant advantages globally in reducing the carbon footprint in PV production.”

The company also said its plant would emphasise “scale, AI-driven automation and state-of-the-art quality”.

Peter Fath, board member of the European Solar Manufacturing Council and spokesman of the German Solar Machine Makers at VDMA, added: “Nordcell is fundamentally rethinking the standard production blueprint and deploying next level automation combined with the globally most advanced production equipment. By this, Nordcell will be able to produce best in class-solar panels at a competitive cost.”

Realisation of Nordcell’s plans would come as a welcome boost to Europe’s beleaguered PV manufacturing industry, which has been warning of imminent collapse in the face of competition from aboard, notably China. The European Commission has faced sustained pressure to put in place measures to support the industry and earlier this month agreed in principle to offer support to the industry, without giving further details.

cbam carbon tariff, energy transition, europe, european commission, fraunhofer ise, german solar machine makers, nordcell, sweden

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Maxeon files US TOPCon patent infringement lawsuit against Canadian Solar

News

TOPCon takeover is nearly complete as ‘PERC will start to disappear’ – LSS EU

News

Grid constraint ‘the fundamental challenge’ for EU solar developers – LSS EU

News

US Senators Ossof and Warnock urge Biden administration to lift bifacial solar module exemption

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

Renewable subsidies: between a ROC and a hard place

Features, Guest Blog

Upcoming Events

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
April 10, 2024
Dallas, Texas USA

Green Hydrogen Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
April 17, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

PV Modules to the U.S. in 2024: Suppliers, Traceability, Technologies & Reliability

Upcoming Webinars
April 25, 2024
5pm BST (9am PDT)

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Napa, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024