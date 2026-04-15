Jupiter, Ampin open 1.3GW solar cell and module facility in Odisha

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Modules produced at the plant will primarily be deployed across Ampin Energy Transition’s domestic portfolio, with additional volumes supplied to third-party developers in the Indian market.

“The inauguration of the manufacturing facility of AMPIN Solar One Private Limited is a significant step aimed towards building a stronger domestic manufacturing backbone for India’s energy transition,” Alok Garodia, chairman, Jupiter International Limited, said.

“This platform brings together scale, manufacturing depth and quality-focused execution, so as to enable the reliable supply of high-performance cells and modules from within the country. We are proud to partner with AMPIN and the Government of Odisha in advancing clean energy ambitions.”

Kolkata-based Jupiter has nearly doubled its solar cell manufacturing capacity in India to around 2GW following the commissioning of a 1GW mono passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) production line in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

The new line, developed by its subsidiary Jupiter Solartech, forms part of the company’s third manufacturing unit and increases total installed capacity from 959MW to close to 2GW of mono PERC solar cells as of February 2026.

As part of its next phase of expansion, the company is also developing a 1.25GW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell production line at the same facility, signalling a shift towards higher-efficiency technologies.