Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

NorSun to supply silicon wafers for new Heliene 1GW cell facility in US

By George Heynes
Modules, Cell Processing, Manufacturing
Americas

Latest

Birch Creek finances and commissions 42MW PV project in Missouri

News

Providing data and minimising risk: in conversation with Anza

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Genesis adds 127MWp solar PV project to portfolio in New Zealand

News

NorSun to supply silicon wafers for new Heliene 1GW cell facility in US

News

AEMC to exercise greater control over consumer energy with new rule change

News

PVH to provide trackers for 157MW Viranşehir solar project in Turkey

News

EBRD and UniCredit to finance 50MW solar portfolio in Bosnia and Herzegovina

News

Vikram Solar launches first HJT product, the Suryava module

News

74MWp solar PV project in the Philippines begins operations

News

New report calls for Australia to invest more into consumer energy and solar PV

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
NorSun manufacturing plant
NorSun’s CEO also called for further policy measures to be undertaken to regulate the US market. Image: NorSun.

Norwegian ingot and wafer manufacturer NorSun will supply Heliene, a Canadian solar PV manufacturer, with US-made silicon wafers from 2026.

Formalised under a multi-year contract revealed on Thursday (15 August), the companies said the deal will “further increase the domestic content of its solar modules”.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The silicon wafers will be sourced from NorSun’s recently announced US$620 million 5GW ingot and wafer manufacturing plant in the US state of Oklahoma, which is anticipated to be operational in 2026. Construction will begin later this year and the facility will cover 60 acres of land.

The wafers will be delivered to Heliene’s proposed 1GW solar cell production facility in Greater Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, which is being developed via a joint venture with Indian solar cell producer Premier Energie.

NorSun and Heliene said the new factories are expected to play a “significant role” in securing domestic content and energy independence in the US energy sector, supported by targets set under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Earlier this year, PV Tech Premium delved into the first full year of the IRA and how credit transferability has been attracting new investors in upstream and downstream markets.

Both parties plan to begin construction on their respective plants later this year, pending final stakeholder approvals.

Erik Løkke-Øwre, CEO of NorSun, believes the contract will help deliver “premium solar modules to the US market” before calling for further policy measures to be undertaken to regulate the US market.

“NorSun and Heliene are both dedicated to developing low carbon, domestically produced solutions based on sustainable value chains free of forced labour. In the months leading up to final decisions at the end of 2024 it is now important that further policy measures are taken to regulate the US market to make sure the IRA program can take full effect,” Løkke-Øwre said.

Partnership to create ‘sustainable value chains’

The topic of forced labour in solar supply chains continues to be discussed across the US and international solar sectors. Indeed, the two companies stated that government policies must reflect the critical need for western solar wafer and cell production to level the economic playing field for “ethically and sustainably” produced solar products.

Moreover, the lack of US domestic cell capacity presents a problem around the looming antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) case against imported cells from Southeast Asia. If the investigation finds that Chinese companies in those regions are breaching trade terms, the price of cells will go up significantly and they will become less readily available. As such, domestically made solar modules could help bolster the US’ decarbonisation goals and enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Martin Pochtaruk, CEO of Heliene, said the agreement will enable the company to “greatly expand the impact of a friend-shored supply chain”.

“We are incredibly proud to embark on this partnership and look forward to shaping the future of the domestic solar manufacturing landscape together,” Pochtaruk added.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

21 August 2024
5pm BST
FREE WEBINAR -This webinar will feature the perspectives and views of PV Tech’s Head of Research, Dr. Finlay Colville, on how the U.S. PV manufacturing landscape is changing today and when we might expect additions to encompass cells and wafers. This will be followed by a PV Tech special – a look inside one of the first new PV module fabs built in the U.S. this year; SEG Solar’s new site in Texas. Join Jim Wood, CEO at SEG Solar, as he walks around the new factory showing key features and explaining the rational for SEG Solar in making this investment into U.S. PV manufacturing in 2024.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

19 September 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Join two of the leading experts in the PV industry today, Finlay Colville of PV Tech and Philip Shen of ROTH, as they address some of the most pressing issues impacting on the PV industry globally today; kicking off with what is happening now with regards U.S. module supply and efforts to get a domestic U.S. silicon-based manufacturing sector off the ground. But don’t just let Finlay and Phil choose their list of topics – have your say. What questions do you want to hear their thoughts on? Once you register you will be sent a link to a survey where you can vote for the topics you would like to hear discussed and add your own suggestions. We will add the most common themes and get Finlay and Phil to address them live on the webinar. Technology, policy, profitability, pricing? China, Europe, India or the U.S.? What is your biggest unknown for the sector from 2025 onwards?
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

24 October 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Recent changes in legislation around the world have spurred a new wave of factory building globally with new factories in the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia. Increased ESG requirements in Europe mean that module buyers are applying new criteria to their module selection process and will be considering PV modules from new suppliers and manufacturers located outside of China. This creates new challenges for testing and inspection of PV Modules as they consider new module suppliers and update their due diligence processes.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
cell, cell manufacturers, forced labour, heliene, IRA, minnesota, NorSun, pv modules, solar pv, us

Read Next

Birch Creek's Altona project in Missouri.

Birch Creek finances and commissions 42MW PV project in Missouri

August 16, 2024
Birch Creek Energy has completed financing, and commissioned, its 42MW Altona Solar project in the US state of Missouri.
A NextEra Energy project.
Premium

Providing data and minimising risk: in conversation with Anza

August 16, 2024
This week, Anza launched a new module database, which CEO Mike Hall hopes will improve the data available to decision-makers in the US.
The project's solar element will comprise 140,000 single-axis tracking modules, 13 inverters, and a co-located battery energy storage system. Image: Ethical Power.

Genesis adds 127MWp solar PV project to portfolio in New Zealand

August 16, 2024
Genesis Energy has added a 127MWp solar PV project to its portfolio, with the goal of securing 500MW of grid-scale solar by 2028.
Seine_Bay_Apartments_Augusta_Sunpower_leasing_trial_in_Australia

AEMC to exercise greater control over consumer energy with new rule change

August 16, 2024
The Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) is set to integrate new rules surrounding consumer energy resources (CER) to exercise greater control over their use, aiding solar PV’s role in the electricity mix.
The company is also developing a 145MWp solar project in the country. Image: Nexif Ratch Energy.

74MWp solar PV project in the Philippines begins operations

August 15, 2024
Singaporean renewables energy company Nexif Ratch Energy (NRE) has confirmed the start of commercial operations at a 74MWp solar PV project in Camarines Sur, South Luzon, the Philippines.
SUSI will provide capital for the rollout of more than 10,000 distributed PV and storage systems. Image: Plico Energy via Twitter.

New report calls for Australia to invest more into consumer energy and solar PV

August 15, 2024
A new report released by the Australian think tank Race for 2030 has called on the Federal government to provide additional investment and incentives to support consumer energy, such as solar PV, and its role in a decarbonised society.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EBRD and UniCredit to finance 50MW solar portfolio in Bosnia and Herzegovina

News

Italy adopts FER 2 decree, adds tariffs for new renewable power projects

News

Tongwei plans to acquire controlling interest in Runergy

News

Vikram Solar launches first HJT product, the Suryava module

News

CEEC signs EPC contract for 2GW Haden PV plant in Saudi Arabia

News

Anza launches PV module price database for US solar sector

News

Upcoming Events

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
© Solar Media Limited 2024