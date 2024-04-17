Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Nova Clean Energy acquires 1GW Texas renewables portfolio from BNB

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Companies
Americas

Latest

German renewables PPA market volume quadrupled in 2023

News

Nova Clean Energy acquires 1GW Texas renewables portfolio from BNB

News

LevelTen: solar PPA prices demonstrate ‘increased stability’ in Q1 2024, falling 1.5%

News

Origis Energy secures US$136 million facility for 75MW Florida PV plant

News

Australia adds 2.9GW rooftop solar in 2023, total installed capacity surpasses 20GW

News

‘We need to see US$5 trillion’: the role of green bonds in delivering sustainable solar investments

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

Renewables developer BECIS secures US$50 million for expansion in Southeast Asia

News

PV Price Watch: polysilicon price falls again to US$6.49/kg, tightening manufacturers’ margins

Features, Editors' Blog

Mahindra Susten develops 153MW hybrid project in India

News

Queensland announces US$3.5 million plan for module recycling and growing large-scale renewables industry

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Lamesa solar project in Texas.
BNB has developed a number of projects in Texas, including the 102MW Lamesa project. Image: RES Solar

US renewables developer Nova Clean Energy has acquired a solar and wind portfolio on the Texas Gulf Coast from BNB Renewable Energy, which has a combined power generation capacity of 1GW.

The portfolio, known as HyFuels, consists of two wind and two solar projects, alongside a green ammonia development facility. The projects are in what Nova called “mid-to-late-stage” development, with the first phase of the project is expected to reach full Notice to Proceed (NTP) and enter commercial operation in 2025.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Nova first partnered with BNB to provide what it calls “long-term development services” at the portfolio in 2023, and will now take on responsibility for commissioning the projects.

“The Texas grid is going to continue to need a variety of power sources to serve its fast-growing demand,” said Nova president Ben Pratt. “Wind paired with solar provides a generation profile that industrial as well as utility customers increasingly want to see.”

While Nova has not specified how it will use the power generated at the portfolio, it noted that the HyFuels project is “ideally situated to serve the petrochemical industry” in Texas. The state’s energy grid has come under scrutiny in recent years, with lawyer Winston P Skinner telling PV Tech Premium that the damage caused by Winter Storm Yuri, which hit the state in 2021, encouraged lawmakers to prioritise grid resilience in the future.

More recently, the fall of “golf-ball sized” hailstones onto the Fighting Jays solar project in the state have raised questions about the ability of the Texas solar sector to withstand extreme weather events, but the leaders of both BNB and Nova are optimistic about the future of the HyFuels portfolio.

“A lot of important stakeholders have come together to help us get to this point, and we want to thank the landowners, community members and local officials, including the county commissioners, the ISD, and the VEDC, for their ongoing support,” said BNB CEO Jos Nicholas.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
acquisitions, americas, bnb renewable energy, deals, nova clean energy, projects, texas, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Renewables developer BECIS secures US$50 million for expansion in Southeast Asia

News

Europe announces Solar Charter to support PV manufacturing

News

PV Price Watch: polysilicon price falls again to US$6.49/kg, tightening manufacturers’ margins

Features, Editors' Blog

Econergy begins commercial operations at 92MW solar project in Romania

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
April 17, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

PV Modules to the U.S. in 2024: Suppliers, Traceability, Technologies & Reliability

Upcoming Webinars
April 25, 2024
5pm BST (9am PDT)

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

Modular design with innovative optimiser allows Anker’s home storage system to deliver 5% more usable energy

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024

Mid-year PV industry 2024 dynamics: shipments, market leaders & technology trends

Upcoming Webinars
May 9, 2024
4pm BST (8am PDT)
© Solar Media Limited 2024