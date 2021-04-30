Solar Media
NREL and Accela launch residential solar permittting platform

By Edith Hancock
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Inside Tesla's new vision for solar-storage

Editors' Blog, Features

India to support integrated PV manufacturing plants through PLI scheme

News

NREL and Accela launch residential solar permittting platform

News

SEIA issues new protocol to foster ethical solar supply chains

News

Sunnova revenue surges as US residential solar demand remains high

News

Nextracker progresses with planned initial public offering

News

DOE announces US$8.25bn in loans to support grid transmission improvements

News

LONGi: Solar industry must move past size, refocus on efficiency and innovation

Editors' Blog, Features, Interviews

Engie to develop 2GW renewable energy portfolio in Chile by 2025

News

BayWa r.e. targets faster European shipments with new warehouse in the Netherlands

News
Image: Panasonic.

Software company Accela is joining forces with the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) on a new platform offering faster permitting for residential solar and battery energy storage projects.

Called SolarAPP+, the service will be offered to 1,500 agencies and Accela’s current state and local customers in an effort to shorten permitting times from two weeks to “instantaneous”, according to a statement from the company. Using the app, Accela said, will help local agencies to process large volumes of residential solar and home battery permit applications.

Tom Nieto, Accela’s chief operating officer, said that agencies are “increasingly looking for ways to speed up solar permitting to support local jobs, drive economic growth, and protect the environment.”

The tool, which was designed by NREL and funded by the DOE, identifies code issues, typos, and other errors, and returns corrections to the applicant, allowing more straightforward projects to move forward quickly and taking pressure off staff to focus on “more complex or unique applications”.

The SolarAPP+ enables cities and counties to “streamline and standardize permitting requirements” for home solar installations and battery systems to support the rapid scale-up in solar capacity across the US.

Carla Blackwell, director of development services at Pima County, Arizona, said that leveraging the SolarAPP+ will enable the municipality’s agency to “save valuable time, money, and human resources to process roughly 250 permits per month in the region.”

The software-as-a-service product’s launch comes in the same week that the DOE set aside US$8.25 million in loan financing to help support transmission grid improvements as more variable renewable energy comes online over the next decade.

accela, doe, nrel, residential solar, residential storage, solar plus storage, solar-plus-storage

Sunnova revenue surges as US residential solar demand remains high

April 29, 2021
Sunnova has reported a surge in Q1 2021 revenue as the US residential solar installer lauded its software and services capabilities.

DOE announces US$8.25bn in loans to support grid transmission improvements

April 29, 2021
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has earmarked US$8.25 billion in loans to support grid transmission improvements as more renewables are added to the country’s power mix.

Tesla to only sell rooftop solar as integrated product with Powerwall battery

April 22, 2021
Tesla will only sell residential rooftop solar alongside its Powerball battery as a single, integrated product, Elon Musk has said.

‘Unrealised potential’ for solar deployment at Australian airports

April 21, 2021
Australia’s airports have untapped potential to aid the country’s transition to renewable energy, according to a report from researchers at Melbourne’s RMIT University.

US residential solar installer Kuubix bags US$104m financing to pursue ‘aggressive’ expansion

April 15, 2021
Israeli developer Solegreen has invested US$104 million in solar installer Kuubix to help it pursue an "aggressive" expansion strategy across its core markets in the US.

New Chinese policy proposal plots phase out of national solar subsidies

April 9, 2021
A draft proposal put forward by China’s National Development and Reform Commission could see subsidies for new solar projects phased out, starting this year.

Inside Tesla's new vision for solar-storage

Editors' Blog, Features

India to support integrated PV manufacturing plants through PLI scheme

News

NREL and Accela launch residential solar permittting platform

News

SEIA issues new protocol to foster ethical solar supply chains

News

Sunnova revenue surges as US residential solar demand remains high

News

Nextracker progresses with planned initial public offering

News

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

July 6, 2021

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021
