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NTPC seeks bids for 100MW solar, 50MW/200MWh BESS project

By Shreeyashi Ojha
March 24, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

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The project will be connected to the nearest Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL) substation. Image: NTPC.
The project will be connected to the nearest Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL) substation. Image: NTPC.

Indian state-owned power producer NTPC Green Energy has issued a tender for a 100MW solar PV project paired with a 50MW/200MWh battery energy storage system in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. 

Tendered on behalf of NTPC UP Green Energy (NUGEL), the hybrid project is designed to deliver firm, dispatchable power across solar and non-solar hours, enabling industrial and commercial consumers to meet peak demand without relying on costly grid supply or diesel generation. The project will be connected to the nearest Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL) substation. 

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The tender is open to commercial and industrial (C&I) consumers with at least 5MW demand, as well as distribution companies (DISCOMs) and aggregators able to meet the threshold. Bidders must be registered, hold required approvals and not be blacklisted. 

Under the tender terms, bidders are required to supply solar modules for the project. For the BESS, developers must guarantee at least 92% dispatchable capacity at the point of interconnection over a 15-year period, starting at 100% at commissioning and 95% in the first year.  

The system must maintain a minimum of 92% capacity at handover. The BESS is specified with a 25-year design life based on daily single-cycle operation, with batteries rated for at least 10,000 cycles. 

The last date for submitting queries is April 7, 2026, while the final submission date for responses is April 23, 2026. The tender will be opened on April 24, 2026. Following evaluation, NUGEL may enter into power purchase agreements (PPAs) with shortlisted bidders. 

NUGEL, a joint venture between NGEL and the state-owned UPRVUNL, was established in early 2025 with the aim of developing up to 2 GW of solar projects in the state.  

According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Uttar Pradesh has installed solar capacity of 3.85GW as of February 2026, including 2.79GW of ground-mounted, 694.4MW of rooftop and 359.51MW of off-grid capacity. 

The state’s 2022 solar policy targets 22GW of capacity by 2026-27, supported by measures including a green energy corridor in Bundelkhand for 4GW of solar, stamp duty exemptions on land and a 10-year electricity duty waiver. The policy also includes plans to develop Ayodhya as a model solar city, followed by 16 municipal cities. 

india, NTPC Green, NTPC UP Green Energy, pv power plants, solar pv, solar-plus-storage, tenders and auctions, uttar pradesh

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