NuVision Solar to build 2.5GW HJT solar cell and module plant in the US

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
AMEA Power commissions 500MW solar PV plant in Egypt

US proposes waiver on ‘Build America, Buy America’ solar module policy for federal procurement

Transatlantic interconnection could stabilise electricity prices and reduce curtailments – Ember

First bids in for largest centralised module and inverter tender in China’s PV history

Solar manufacturing mounts in Indonesia, yet deployment remains ‘underutilised’, says report

Lightsource bp begins construction on 450MW solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia

Trinasolar US TOPCon patent pursued, submits AD/CVD investigation complaint

European solar boasts low carbon footprint and falling material requirements, says SolarPower Europe

Metlen powers 394MW Chilean solar PV plants

A new US-based solar manufacturer, NuVision Solar aims to build a 2.5GW solar cell and module plant
NuVision Solar targets module production to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025. Image: NuVision Solar.

NuVision Solar, a new US-based solar manufacturer, has been formed and aims to build a heterojunction (HJT) solar cell and module assembly plant in the US.

The manufacturing plant, which will have an annual nameplate capacity of 2.5GW, is targeted to begin module production in the fourth quarter of 2025. Modules produced at the plant will be directed towards the utility-scale, large-scale commercial and residential solar markets.

However, the company has not yet disclosed in which state the plant will be built. PV Tech reached out to NuVision Solar regarding the location of the manufacturing plant. According to the company, the modules will meet the domestic content requirements and qualify for the additional 10% bonus part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

It will produce bifacial modules with a power output of up to 800W, with a 35-year performance warranty and a 20-year product warranty. NuVision Solar said the company is backed by an executive team with over two decades of solar cells and module manufacturing experience.

“Heterojunction technology enables us to achieve exceptional cell efficiencies and consistently high performance across a wide range of conditions,” said Dr Tom Mueller, CTO at NuVision Solar.

Most of the capacity currently being built in the US is for tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology, with a few companies, such as NuVision Solar, building HJT capacity. Among others are Swiss-owned PV manufacturer Meyer Burger, which abandoned its solar cell manufacturing plans earlier this year, and US-based solar manufacturer Solarix, with an annual nameplate capacity of 1.2GW for HJT modules in Virginia.

“By integrating these advanced cells into our modules, we are improving overall system performance, delivering more energy over the lifetime of the installation, and ultimately enhancing the value proposition for our customers,” added Mueller.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
