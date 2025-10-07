Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

OpenSolar raises US$13.1 million to advance AI platform

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Financial & Legal
Southeast Asia & Oceania, Asia & Oceania

Latest

Solar PV to drive 80% of global renewables growth by 2030, IEA says

News

OpenSolar raises US$13.1 million to advance AI platform

News

Doral secures offtake agreement for 430MW Texas solar-plus-storage project

News

Arevon powers 264MW Indiana PV portfolio with Meta PPA

News

Australia: Queensland solar PV power plants top the utility performance rankings

News

Victoria launches incentive program for C&I rooftop solar

News

Genesis Energy and FRV Australia dissolve solar development partnership in New Zealand

News

How Talon PV plans to crack America’s TOPCon solar cell challenge

News, Features, Interviews

PVV Infra offshoots secure two India PV projects totalling 209MW; Avaada underway with 1.5GW/2.5GWh Rajasthan PV/BESS project

News

BlackRock reportedly poised to buy AES Corporation

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A residential solar system.
According to the company, the funds raised will be used to expand its AI solutions. Image: OpenSolar.

Australia-based renewable energy software platform OpenSolar has secured AU$20 million (US$13.1 million) in equity financing from technology investors, including Titanium Ventures, Google, 2150 Sustainability Fund and others. 

According to the company, the funds raised will be used to expand its AI solutions. With the launch of OpenSolar 3.0, the platform has introduced AI tools that automate installers’ workflows, boosting efficiency and enhancing the homeowner experience. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Andrew Birch, CEO of OpenSolar, said that providing contractors with free access to world-class software and imagery is accelerating the shift to low-cost clean energy. He noted that OpenSolar has supportedsix million solar system designs, generating AU$10 billion in solar sales since its inception. 

The platform uses Google’s Solar API, offering installers a platform to design precise services for its customers, including tools for sales proposals, project management, payments, finance, and inventory management. 

Birch added that the platform’s AI tools aim to further boost solar growth, lower delivery costs, and help achieve a target of 50% solar penetration in global energy by 2035. 

In February, US residential PV company Sunnova partnered with OpenSolar, making its AI-powered design software available through Sunnova’s Catalyst dealer platform.

Speaking to PV Tech Premium, Jake Wachman, Sunnova’s senior VP of technology and software engineering said that integrating OpenSolar’s sophisticated AI engine, known for producing top-tier automated designs, directly into their Catalyst platform enhances its capabilities. 

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
artifical intelligence, equity finance, finance, opensolar, pv modules, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

Fatih Birol speaking at COP21.

Solar PV to drive 80% of global renewables growth by 2030, IEA says

October 7, 2025
Solar PV will account for almost 80% of the 4.6TW of new renewable power expected to be added by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
A Doral Renewables project.

Doral secures offtake agreement for 430MW Texas solar-plus-storage project

October 7, 2025
Doral Renewables has secured a PPA with an unnamed 'corporate buyer' for its 430MW Cold Creek solar-plus-storage project in Texas.
The Ratts 1 and Heirloom projects are the first that Arevon will own and operate in Indiana. Image: Arevon

Arevon powers 264MW Indiana PV portfolio with Meta PPA

October 7, 2025
US independent power producer (IPP) Arevon has begun operations at two utility-scale solar projects in Indiana.
An image of RES Group's Emerald solar farm. Image: RES Group.

Australia: Queensland solar PV power plants top the utility performance rankings

October 7, 2025
Rystad Energy has said that Queensland’s utility-solar assets were the best-performing solar PV power plants in September 2025.
The scheme targets 57,000 high-energy-use sites responsible for nearly one-third of the region’s energy use. Image: Clean Energy Council.

Victoria launches incentive program for C&I rooftop solar

October 7, 2025
The government of Victoria, Australia, has launched the an incentive scheme to encourage businesses to install rooftop solar installations.
Image: Genesis Energy.

Genesis Energy and FRV Australia dissolve solar development partnership in New Zealand

October 6, 2025
Genesis Energy and FRV Australia have mutually agreed to terminate their solar development joint venture while maintaining co-ownership of the 63MWp Lauriston solar PV power plant in Canterbury, New Zealand.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Over-voltage triggered Iberian blackout – report

News

BlackRock reportedly poised to buy AES Corporation

News

Madison Energy Infrastructure buys NextEra Energy Resources’ distributed PV business

News

Genesis Energy and FRV Australia dissolve solar development partnership in New Zealand

News

How Talon PV plans to crack America’s TOPCon solar cell challenge

News, Features, Interviews

SMA Solar to cut 350 more jobs

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines

PV CellTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 21, 2025
New York, USA

The Relevance of Project Customisation for Latin America’s Successful Adoption of BESS Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2025
10am CLT / 3pm BST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.