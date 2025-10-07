OpenSolar raises US$13.1 million to advance AI platform

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

Andrew Birch, CEO of OpenSolar, said that providing contractors with free access to world-class software and imagery is accelerating the shift to low-cost clean energy. He noted that OpenSolar has supportedsix million solar system designs, generating AU$10 billion in solar sales since its inception.

The platform uses Google’s Solar API, offering installers a platform to design precise services for its customers, including tools for sales proposals, project management, payments, finance, and inventory management.

Birch added that the platform’s AI tools aim to further boost solar growth, lower delivery costs, and help achieve a target of 50% solar penetration in global energy by 2035.

In February, US residential PV company Sunnova partnered with OpenSolar, making its AI-powered design software available through Sunnova’s Catalyst dealer platform.

Speaking to PV Tech Premium, Jake Wachman, Sunnova’s senior VP of technology and software engineering said that integrating OpenSolar’s sophisticated AI engine, known for producing top-tier automated designs, directly into their Catalyst platform enhances its capabilities.