Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Origis brings three 145MW solar projects online in Texas 

By Shreeyashi Ojha
February 20, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

NTPC commissions 165MW at Khavda-II solar project

News

Technical realities could ‘potentially undermine’ Microsoft’s 100% renewables boast

News

Waiting for a final verdict: Shoals and Voltage both declare victory in eBOS patent dispute

Features, Editors' Blog

Origis brings three 145MW solar projects online in Texas 

News

SolarPower Europe’s new hybrid solar + BESS due diligence reports seek to ensure ‘long-term technical excellence’

News

Tracking the tracker in gigawatt-scale

Features, Guest Blog

SolarEdge reduces net loss in 2025 as revenue increases to US$1.1 billion

News

NexWafe, Talon PV ink 7GW wafer supply agreement in the US

News

‘Think about this in terms of portfolios’: how Europe’s solar investment landscape has shifted towards big-picture thinking

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Swift Current Energy secures US$248 million for 122MW Maine solar project

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The project operates under a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Houston-based Occidental and its subsidiary 1PointFive. Image: Origis Energy.
The project operates under a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Houston-based Occidental and its subsidiary 1PointFive. Image: Origis Energy.

Independent power producer Origis Energy has commissioned three 145MW Swift Air solar facilities in Ector County, Texas, to supply power to Occidental’s operations in West Texas. 

The Swift Air project was delivered in three phases, with the final phase reaching commercial operation in late 2025. Primoris Renewable Energy served as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor, while Array Technologies supplied the tracking systems. Sungrow provided the inverters and Boviet Solar supplied the PV modules. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The project operates under a power agreement with Houston-based Occidental and its subsidiary 1PointFive to supply emissions-free electricity to the STRATOS direct air capture facility in the Permian Basin. Origis developed, owns and operates the project. 

The agreement aligns with 1PointFive’s strategy to power DAC facilities with additional clean energy, ensuring the project does not divert existing renewable capacity from the grid. 

According to Occidental, the projects will help the firm meet its energy needs by advancing its large-scale Direct Air Capture technology at the STRATOS plant. 

“Oxy’s STRATOS facility is a leading example of infrastructure that America needs to secure its energy ambitions for the 21st century. And the Swift Air 500 MWdc facilities are an example of Origis Energy’s strengths of expertise, innovation and reliable execution,” said Vikas Anand, CEO of Origis Energy. 

In January 2025, Origis secured a US$415 million finance package for the project with Natixis Corporate and Investment Banking providing US$290 million in construction and term debt financing, while Advantage Capital is delivering US$125 million in tax equity for the project. 

Miami, Florida-headquartered Origis has developed more than 5GW of capacity to date and, as of early 2026, has a US pipeline of 11.9GW of solar and over 9.1GW of storage in development, focused on utility-scale projects. 

In Texas, the company has over 1GW of operational or contracted capacity in West Texas. This includes the 303MWdc Greyhound A solar project, developed in partnership with Meta and expected online by mid-2026, alongside a further 413MWdc in Ector County slated for completion in 2026.  

Origis is also advancing more than 1GW of additional solar and storage in the region, supported by over US$2.5 billion in infrastructure investment. 

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
Occidental, origis energy, pv power plants, solar pv, Swift Air solar facilities, texas, us

Read Next

The Khavda project, announced by the Government of India in 2020, spans 60,000 hectares and is set to deliver 30GW of solar alongside wind capacity. Image: NTPC.

NTPC commissions 165MW at Khavda-II solar project

February 20, 2026
NTPC has commissioned 165MW of solar capacity at its 1.25GW Khavda-II solar project in Gujarat.
Solar and wind projects in Italy.

Technical realities could ‘potentially undermine’ Microsoft’s 100% renewables boast

February 20, 2026
Microsoft met all of its electricity demand with renewables in 2025 and has said it will continue to do so through 2030.  
Shoals products at a solar project.
Premium

Waiting for a final verdict: Shoals and Voltage both declare victory in eBOS patent dispute

February 20, 2026
In the last two weeks, both Shoals and Voltage have declared victory in an eBOS patent infringement case, following a ruling from the US ITC.
SolarPower Europe's headquarters are in Brussels. Image: SolarPower Europe

SolarPower Europe’s new hybrid solar + BESS due diligence reports seek to ensure ‘long-term technical excellence’

February 19, 2026
SolarPower Europe has released two new technical due diligence reports for utility-scale hybrid solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects.
“We’ve always focused on innovation, but historically that’s been more on the hardware side, but now we’re also looking at the software side,” said Christelle Barnes. Image: SolarEdge.

SolarEdge reduces net loss in 2025 as revenue increases to US$1.1 billion

February 19, 2026
Israel-headquartered inverter producer SolarEdge has reported revenue of US$1.1 billion in 2025, while reducing its net loss from the previous year.
Talon PV CEO and NexWafe's US VP signing a wafer supply agreement

NexWafe, Talon PV ink 7GW wafer supply agreement in the US

February 19, 2026
German solar wafer manufacturer NexWafe and US-based cell producer Talon PV have signed a wafer supply agreement in the US.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SolarPower Europe’s new hybrid solar + BESS due diligence reports seek to ensure ‘long-term technical excellence’

News

Meralco energises Phase 1 of 3.5GW MTerra solar-plus-storage project in the Philippines

News

Octopus acquires California solar-plus-storage project as part of US$1 billion investment

News

NexWafe, Talon PV ink 7GW wafer supply agreement in the US

News

Swift Current Energy secures US$248 million for 122MW Maine solar project

News

SolarEdge reduces net loss in 2025 as revenue increases to US$1.1 billion

News

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain