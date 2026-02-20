Origis brings three 145MW solar projects online in Texas 

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

The project operates under a power agreement with Houston-based Occidental and its subsidiary 1PointFive to supply emissions-free electricity to the STRATOS direct air capture facility in the Permian Basin. Origis developed, owns and operates the project.

The agreement aligns with 1PointFive’s strategy to power DAC facilities with additional clean energy, ensuring the project does not divert existing renewable capacity from the grid.

According to Occidental, the projects will help the firm meet its energy needs by advancing its large-scale Direct Air Capture technology at the STRATOS plant.

“Oxy’s STRATOS facility is a leading example of infrastructure that America needs to secure its energy ambitions for the 21st century. And the Swift Air 500 MWdc facilities are an example of Origis Energy’s strengths of expertise, innovation and reliable execution,” said Vikas Anand, CEO of Origis Energy.

In January 2025, Origis secured a US$415 million finance package for the project with Natixis Corporate and Investment Banking providing US$290 million in construction and term debt financing, while Advantage Capital is delivering US$125 million in tax equity for the project.

Miami, Florida-headquartered Origis has developed more than 5GW of capacity to date and, as of early 2026, has a US pipeline of 11.9GW of solar and over 9.1GW of storage in development, focused on utility-scale projects.

In Texas, the company has over 1GW of operational or contracted capacity in West Texas. This includes the 303MWdc Greyhound A solar project, developed in partnership with Meta and expected online by mid-2026, alongside a further 413MWdc in Ector County slated for completion in 2026.

Origis is also advancing more than 1GW of additional solar and storage in the region, supported by over US$2.5 billion in infrastructure investment.