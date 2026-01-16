Subscribe To Premium
Meta, Origis Energy ink 303MW solar PV PPA in Texas

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
January 16, 2026
The Swift Air Solar project in Texas.
The project is part of a wider solar PV portfolio in Texas comprising 1 GW of fully subscribed capacity. Image: Origis Energy.

Independent power producer (IPP) Origis Energy has signed a 303MW power purchase agreement with tech giant Meta for the Greyhound A Solar PV project in Texas.

Located in West Odessa, the solar PV plant is forecast to begin commercial operations by mid-2026.

According to the IPP, this project is part of a larger energy infrastructure complex in West Texas with a combined 1GW of fully subscribed solar capacity. Half of that capacity is already operational, whereas the other half is expected to come online in 2026.

As well as that 1GW solar PV portfolio, the IPP is also developing a 1GW+ solar and battery storage portfolio that is expected to be fully operational by 2029. According to Origis Energy, both complexes will represent US$2.5 billion in infrastructure investments in Ector County and West Texas.

The signing of this solar PPA between Origis Energy and Meta, is the latest in a series of PPAs and environmental attribute purchase agreements (EAPA) signed by the tech giant in Texas over the last twelve months. In 2025, Meta signed solar PV PPAs and EAPAs with developers and IPPs such as Engie, Enbridge, Adapture, AES, Sunraycer and Avangrid, among others. Nearly all of these offtake agreements, including the one with Origis, have been to support Meta’s data centre operations in the state.

“This agreement is a testament to Meta’s leadership and their unprecedented U.S. investments. We are proud to support their growth trajectory, and to partner with them in building competitive and enduring American energy infrastructure,” said Vikas Anand, CEO of Origis Energy.

Outside of Texas, Origis completed the construction of a 600MW solar PV portfolio in Florida, with the construction of the 75MW Whistling Duck Solar Energy Center. This project was part of the second phase of this portfolio and comprised 300MW solar PV capacity.

