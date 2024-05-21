Origis Energy secures US$300 million financing to develop US solar and storage pipeline

US solar developer Origis Energy has secured a US$300 million corporate financing facility from investment firm KKR.
Proceeds from the facility will support the developer’s US solar and storage development and construction pipeline. It currently has a 12GW portfolio of projects in operation, contracted and in mature development with a further 13GW in the pipeline.
“Demand for renewable energy financing is stronger than ever and we are pleased to support Origis Energy, one of the leading developers in this space,” said Sam Mencoff, Director at KKR.
This is Origis’ latest financing secured this year for the development of projects, with the developer securing a US$136 million construction financing facility last month for a 75MW solar project in Florida. Earlier in the year it signed a US$317 million tax equity agreement with banking company JP Morgan for two projects located in the US states of New Mexico and Mississippi. Once completed, the projects will have a combined installed capacity of 350MW.
Moreover, in March this year, the company named Vikas Anand as its new chief executive officer. Anand joined the company in August 2023 as chief operating officer and chief financial officer. Origis founder, Guy Vanderhaegen, who had served as CEO and president to date moved into the new role of executive chairman.