Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Ørsted commissions 518MW solar-plus-wind project in Texas

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Ørsted commissions 518MW solar-plus-wind project in Texas

News

Ameren Missouri acquires 150MW PV plant in Illinois

News

SNEC 2024 day two: coverage continues of the world’s biggest solar trade show

News

‘The US is getting serious about transmission’ says Mintz

Features, Long Reads

Edify Energy proposes 200MW solar-plus-storage project in Central Queensland, Australia

News

Ember: World on pace to have nearly 4TW of surplus solar manufacturing capacity by 2030

News

Soltec unveils floating PV tracker concept

News

Swift Solar bags US$27 million for US perovskite development

News

Tongwei modules combining breakthrough technology with carbon reduction

Guest Blog, Features

EBRD, Goldbeck Solar to develop 500MW solar PV in Ukraine

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Ørsted
The Helena Energy Center is Ørsted’s first co-located project in the US. Image: Ørsted.

Danish renewable energy company Ørsted has commissioned its Helena Energy Center in the US state of Texas, a 518MW co-located solar and wind project.

The facility is Ørsted’s first co-located project in the US, and consists of two projects, the 268MW Helena Wind Farm and the 250MW Sparta solar project. The project is located in Bee County, and is part of Ørsted’s US$20 billion investment into energy generation facilities in the US.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“This project should come as welcome news to all Texans as it provides significant clean power to our state at a time when all eyes are on grid reliability,” said Texas Senator Morgan Lamantia, who represents Bee County. “I’m especially proud that the Bee County community will also benefit from workforce opportunities, public school support, and funding for rural areas like ours.”

Large-scale solar power is nothing new in Texas, with 32.1GW of capacity in operation in the first quarter of this year, according to the US Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), which expects the state to add 50.5GW of new capacity over the next five years, the most in the US. Lamantia’s comments, however, draw attention to growing concerns over grid availability for new solar projects in a number of markets, including Texas, which has sought to deliver new power generation capacity alongside more reliable grid infrastructure.

The Helena centre is Ørsted’s third project to reach commercial operation in the US, and increases its solar generation capacity in the country to 647MW. Ørsted partially funded the Sparta project through a US$680 million tax equity financing with investment bank JP Morgan, signed last month.

As part of this financing, Ørsted plans to invest in both solar and solar-plus-storage projects. The company has also built a 40MW storage project at its 410MW Permian Energy Center, also in Texas, as it looks to expand its battery energy storage systems in the US.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
americas, Co-location, helena energy center, orsted, projects, seia, Solar Energy Industries Association, solar-plus-storage, solar-plus-wind, sparta solar, us, Ørsted

Read Next

Ameren Missouri plans to add 2.8GW of solar capacity by 2030. Credit: Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri acquires 150MW PV plant in Illinois

June 14, 2024
US renewable energy project developer Ameren Missouri has acquired a 150MW solar PV project in the state of Illinois.
Image: Queensland Department of Energy and Public Works.
Premium

‘The US is getting serious about transmission’ says Mintz

June 14, 2024
PV Tech Premium looks at FERC's recent ruling on Order 1920 and how it will affect transmission planning in the future.
Genex’s 50MW Kidston Solar Project in Queensland. Image: Genex Power

Edify Energy proposes 200MW solar-plus-storage project in Central Queensland, Australia

June 14, 2024
Edify Energy has proposed a 200MW solar PV farm near the newly rebuilt Callide coal-fired power station in Central Queensland, Australia.
The efficiency was achieved by combining perovskite solar cell with conventional silicon solar cell technologies. Image: Niels van Loon.

Swift Solar bags US$27 million for US perovskite development

June 13, 2024
US solar technology company Swift Solar has secured US$27 million to develop its perovskite tandem solar cell manufacturing.
consumers energy

Burns & McDonnell begins construction on Consumers Energy’s 250MWac Michigan PV project

June 12, 2024
Burns & McDonnell has started construction on Consumers Energy’s 297MWdc/250MWac solar project in the US state of Michigan.
The escalante solar project in New Mexico

Origis Energy commissions 200MW New Mexico PV plant with Tri-state PPA

June 12, 2024
US renewables developer Origis Energy has commissioned the 200MW Escalante solar project in New Mexico alongside non-for-profit electricity utility Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Ember: World on pace to have nearly 4TW of surplus solar manufacturing capacity by 2030

News

Australia: IFM, QIC seal largest multi-state renewable energy PPA worth 500GWh per annum

News

SNEC 2024: PV Tech reports live from the world’s biggest solar trade show

News

Canadian Solar launches 5GW TOPCon module assembly plant in Texas

News

Burns & McDonnell begins construction on Consumers Energy’s 250MWac Michigan PV project

News

Intersolar Europe 2024: module suppliers and inverter manufacturers preview products ahead of leading solar expo

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia
© Solar Media Limited 2024