OX2 sells 82MW solar PV plants to Afcon Renewable Energy in Spain

OX2 CEO Paul Stormoen said the company had sold projects in six European markets to date.

In addition to this transaction, the company acquired the project rights to a 475MW solar PV project in Finland from Finnish PV developer SAJM Holding Oy in April.

The company also talked to PV Tech Premium about how to bring its experience in wind technology to the solar market in the Nordics, which allowed the company to have easier engagement with local stakeholders due to their recognition in wind onshore or offshore projects in these markets.

The company also focused on securing sites with low agricultural value and does not expect a trend of agrivoltaics projects similar to those in Southern Europe.