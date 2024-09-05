Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Oxford PV ships first commercial perovskite tandem modules

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Modules, Thin-Film
Europe

Latest

Moldova targets 30% renewable electricity consumption by 2030

News

Summit Ridge, Siemens sign inverter supply deal for US domestic content bonus

News

Central role for PV module recycling and longevity in Australia’s clean energy plans

Features, Interviews

Voltalia reports 28% increase in turnover in H1 2024

News

PVcase Prospect streamlines project site selection

Product Reviews, Features

Oxford PV ships first commercial perovskite tandem modules

News

Q Energy secures €50 million financing for 74MW floating PV plant in France

News

Australia: Solar PV is fastest technology to deploy in net zero race, says think tank

News

US ROUND-UP: Arevon, Doral secure project financing in Indiana; 220MW AES project comes online

News

Taking floating offshore solar from proven concept to commercial reality

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
oxford pv
David Ward, CEO of Oxford PV called the moment “a breakthrough for the energy industry”. Image: Oxford PV.

British perovskite solar company Oxford PV has completed the world’s first commercial sale of perovskite-silicon tandem solar modules.

The modules were sold to an undisclosed US company for deployment in a utility-scale project, Oxford PV said. As the first commercial distribution of perovskite tandem solar modules, the moment marks “a breakthrough for the energy industry,” David Ward, CEO of Oxford PV said.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“High-efficiency technologies are the future of the solar industry, and that future is starting now,” he added in a statement released by the company this morning.

The modules themselves comprise 72 of Oxford PV’s perovskite-on-silicon cells with a conversion efficiency of 24.5%. Oxford claims that the modules can produce up to 20% more than a “standard silicon panel” and offer reduced levelised cost of electricity (LCOE). They also save on land use by generating more electricity over a smaller area.

Ward said: “Solar innovation will allow us to faster electrify and decarbonise our transportation, homes, and industries. With more electricity generation from the same area, perovskite technology is now helping utilities speed up this transition by offering more energy at a lower cost.”

The modules were produced at Oxford PV’s production facility in Brandenburg an der Havel, Germany. Speaking to PV Tech Premium earlier this year, Ward said that the 100MW Brandenburg facility serves as a modelling site for more large-scale manufacturing. “Everything we do in Brandenburg is the process that will be done at high volume,” he told PV Tech during our interview. The company is planning to develop a GW-scale manufacturing plant, which he said would be up and running in 2026-27.

Until then, the company said it plans to allocate the capacity at Brandenburg to “additional utility customers, specialty products and pilot residential applications”.

Oxford PV currently holds the record conversion efficiency for a perovskite tandem module at 26.9%. Ward told PV Tech Premium that current world record efficiencies will enter mass production within “a couple of years” from hitting the record.

UPCOMING EVENT

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

19 September 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Join two of the leading experts in the PV industry today, Finlay Colville of PV Tech and Philip Shen of ROTH, as they address some of the most pressing issues impacting on the PV industry globally today; kicking off with what is happening now with regards U.S. module supply and efforts to get a domestic U.S. silicon-based manufacturing sector off the ground. But don’t just let Finlay and Phil choose their list of topics – have your say. What questions do you want to hear their thoughts on? Once you register you will be sent a link to a survey where you can vote for the topics you would like to hear discussed and add your own suggestions. We will add the most common themes and get Finlay and Phil to address them live on the webinar. Technology, policy, profitability, pricing? China, Europe, India or the U.S.? What is your biggest unknown for the sector from 2025 onwards?
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

24 October 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Recent changes in legislation around the world have spurred a new wave of factory building globally with new factories in the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia. Increased ESG requirements in Europe mean that module buyers are applying new criteria to their module selection process and will be considering PV modules from new suppliers and manufacturers located outside of China. This creates new challenges for testing and inspection of PV Modules as they consider new module suppliers and update their due diligence processes.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
germany, oxford pv, perovskite, perovskite cells, pv modules, solar pv, tandem module, us, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Production of solar inverters at a Siemens facility. Credit: Siemens

Summit Ridge, Siemens sign inverter supply deal for US domestic content bonus

September 5, 2024
The 1,000 inverters will be deployed at Summit Ridge’s projects across Illinois and Virginia starting in Q1 2025.
Image: Tindo Solar.
Premium

Central role for PV module recycling and longevity in Australia’s clean energy plans

September 5, 2024
In this blog, PV Tech Premium speaks to Richard Petterson, CEO of Tindo Solar, on solar PV module recycling in Australia.
Solar panels installed along the coastline at sunset in South Australia

Australia: Solar PV is fastest technology to deploy in net zero race, says think tank

September 5, 2024
The Climate Change Authority has signalled that Australia’s electricity and energy sector accounts for 35% of the country’s emissions.
The 250MW Petersburg Solar Project is expected to be operational by May 2024. Image: AES Indiana via Twitter.

US ROUND-UP: Arevon, Doral secure project financing in Indiana; 220MW AES project comes online

September 4, 2024
Arevon said that the transaction made use of the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) tax credit transferability scheme.
Image: Unsplash

US residential solar installer Lumio files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

September 4, 2024
Residential solar installer Lumio has filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
A Jakson Group solar project.

Jakson Group to build 2.5GW Indian TOPCon cell factory

September 4, 2024
Indian energy conglomerate Jakson Group will invest US$240 million to establish a 2.5GW solar cell manufacturing facility in India. It will also expand its module assembly capacity to 2GW.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Maxeon reports losses of US$7.8 million as CBP detains Mexican module imports to the US

News

US ROUND-UP: Arevon, Doral secure project financing in Indiana; 220MW AES project comes online

News

Toyo Solar to build 2GW US module manufacturing plant, announces strong financial results

News

US residential solar installer Lumio files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

News

Reliance Industries plans to commission 10GW solar manufacturing plant this year

News

Top polysilicon producers post losses in H1 2024 after price crunch

News

Upcoming Events

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024