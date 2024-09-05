Oxford PV ships first commercial perovskite tandem modules

“High-efficiency technologies are the future of the solar industry, and that future is starting now,” he added in a statement released by the company this morning.

The modules themselves comprise 72 of Oxford PV’s perovskite-on-silicon cells with a conversion efficiency of 24.5%. Oxford claims that the modules can produce up to 20% more than a “standard silicon panel” and offer reduced levelised cost of electricity (LCOE). They also save on land use by generating more electricity over a smaller area.

Ward said: “Solar innovation will allow us to faster electrify and decarbonise our transportation, homes, and industries. With more electricity generation from the same area, perovskite technology is now helping utilities speed up this transition by offering more energy at a lower cost.”

The modules were produced at Oxford PV’s production facility in Brandenburg an der Havel, Germany. Speaking to PV Tech Premium earlier this year, Ward said that the 100MW Brandenburg facility serves as a modelling site for more large-scale manufacturing. “Everything we do in Brandenburg is the process that will be done at high volume,” he told PV Tech during our interview. The company is planning to develop a GW-scale manufacturing plant, which he said would be up and running in 2026-27.

Until then, the company said it plans to allocate the capacity at Brandenburg to “additional utility customers, specialty products and pilot residential applications”.

Oxford PV currently holds the record conversion efficiency for a perovskite tandem module at 26.9%. Ward told PV Tech Premium that current world record efficiencies will enter mass production within “a couple of years” from hitting the record.