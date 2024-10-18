Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Pacific Energy to deliver 35MW solar PV plant at Western Australian gold mine

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Pacific Energy to deliver 35MW solar PV plant at Western Australian gold mine

News

BNZ signs first VPPA for Spanish solar portfolio

News

California Community Choice Aggregators ink solar and storage offtake deals

News

Rezolv secures €90 million in debt financing for St. George solar park

News

ARCO/Murray contracted for Boviet Solar’s 2GW North Carolina TOPCon module assembly plant

News

Carbon named as challenger to JA Solar TOPCon patent

News

Solar stabilisation: in conversation with LevelTen on its latest European PPA report

News

IEA: Australia tops the globe for low-emission electricity generation

News

PV and storage feature large in Dominion Energy Virginia resource plan

News

US DOE finances utility-scale solar PV and BESS in Puerto Rico with US$860 million loan guarantee

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The solar PV power plant will be a part of the wider St Ives Renewables Project. Image: BlackRock Mining Solutions.

Pacific Energy has inked a deal with mining company Gold Fields today (18 October) to develop its largest solar PV power plant at a gold mine in Western Australia.

Pacific Energy, a distributed energy company, will deliver a 35MW solar PV power plant at the Gold Fields’ St Ives mine site, located around 80km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields region.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The solar PV power plant will be accompanied by a 42MW wind farm, being developed in conjunction. Both make up the AU$296 million (US$198.51 million) St Ives Renewables Project, which aims to power the mine site using upwards of 70% renewable energy and will reduce the mine’s carbon emissions by about 50% by 2030.

Jamie Cullen, Pacific Energy’s chief executive, said the solar PV power plant will be the largest the company has been commissioned to deliver.

“Gold Fields is taking firm steps to significantly reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, and we’re committed to helping them achieve this. Our engineers have factored in scalability to the solar design so that Gold Fields could expand its solar contribution almost immediately if it needed to,” Cullen said.

“A key lesson we’ve learned over the years is that the design needs to be flexible and account for the rapid changes we’re seeing in the renewable energy transition.”

Pacific Energy will commence civil work on the solar PV power plant in November this year and expects it to be fully operational in 2026.

Readers of PV Tech will be aware that Pacific Energy penned a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Horizon Power, Western Australia’s energy provider, that would see Exmouth run on 80% solar PV-derived renewable energy in the Gascoyne region.

As part of the project, a new hybrid system would be developed comprising a 9.6MW solar PV power plant, a 49.6MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), and a 7MW gas power station. 

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
mine, pacific energy, pv power plants, solar pv, western australia

Read Next

Clearway's solar farm will provide power equivalent to 8% of Toyota's North American operations. Image: Clearway Energy Group.

California Community Choice Aggregators ink solar and storage offtake deals

October 17, 2024
The capacity comes from the Arica solar PV and Victory Pass solar-plus-storage projects in Riverside County, California.
Image: Boviet Solar.

ARCO/Murray contracted for Boviet Solar’s 2GW North Carolina TOPCon module assembly plant

October 17, 2024
Construction firm ARCO/Murray has been selected to lead the design and construction of Vietnamese solar manufacturer Boviet Solar’s 2GW TOPCon module assembly plant alongside the anticipated solar cell plant in North Carolina, US.
Solar panels installed along the coastline at sunset in South Australia

IEA: Australia tops the globe for low-emission electricity generation

October 17, 2024
Australia has topped the international leaderboard in scaling electricity generation from low-emission and clean technologies, with growth between 2018 and 2023 at just over 100%.
George Guo.

Maxeon appoints ex-TCL exec as new CEO

October 16, 2024
TCL Zhonghuan Renewable Energy is Maxeon's largest shareholder and invested almost US$200 million in the company this year.
Altus Power distributed solar facilities.

Altus Power announces ‘strategic alternatives review’ to improve access to capital

October 16, 2024
Board chair Christine Detrick cited an "ongoing disconnect between the share price and our view of intrinsic value."
Image: Frédéric Paulussen via Unsplash

IEA: ‘Major risks’ to energy security as clean transition gathers pace

October 16, 2024
In its World Energy Outlook 2024 report, the IEA said that geopolitical tensions and fragmentation are “major risks” for international energy supply security

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

BNZ signs first VPPA for Spanish solar portfolio

News

IEA: Australia tops the globe for low-emission electricity generation

News

California Community Choice Aggregators ink solar and storage offtake deals

News

PV and storage feature large in Dominion Energy Virginia resource plan

News

ARCO/Murray contracted for Boviet Solar’s 2GW North Carolina TOPCon module assembly plant

News

Maxeon appoints ex-TCL exec as new CEO

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.