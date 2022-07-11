Subscribe
Pexapark secures US$8m in second round Series B financing

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
GoodWe’s HT1500V inverter series solves challenges posed by modern day utility-scale solar development

Indian solar importers blocked from defering BCD payments

Daqo forecasts more than quadrupling of H1 profit amidst poly pricing surge

Huawei, Sungrow maintain PV inverter market leadership as GoodWe climbs ranks

Mitsubishi completes acquisition of renewables trading firm ElectroRoute

Scatec signs PPA and starts construction for 531MW solar park in Brazil

Juwi merges with wind developer Windwärts Energie

Canadian Solar sells 345MWp PV duo in New South Wales

Polysilicon pricing enters hockey stick-growth territory as US$45/kg threshold looms

With the latest funding Pexapark will expand into newer energy markets such as storage, and hire more staff in Europe in 2022. Image: Alight.

Renewables advisory firm Pexapark has secured €8 million (US$8.08 million) in a second round of Series B funding as it plots further expansion.

The funding will support the company’s growth into newer areas of the renewables market, such as energy storage, trading as a service and portfolio management.

Pexapark will also look to expand its presence in Europe by hiring more staff throughout 2022.

S&P Global Commodity Insights, which partnered earlier this month with Pexapark to create a new PPA benchmark, and energy storage company Fluence have joined existing series A and B investors Encavis, RP Global and BayWa r.e. Energy Ventures.

The Switzerland-headquartered firm’s total equity investments has so far reached €19 million in order to accelerate its growth in the renewable energy market.

Pexapark uses tools such as its quantitative analysis technology to price, analyse, source and manage power purchase agreements (PPAs) which counts major energy companies such as Total Energies, Orsted or CIP amongst its clients.

Moreover, the advisory firm has secured the second half of a loan guarantee from the Swiss government’s Technology Fund.

Michael Waldner, co-founder and CEO at Pexapark, said: “With such a huge pipeline of renewables projects across the world, it is more essential than ever that developers, financiers and energy buyers are tuned into the risks, and that they have the right operating models to manage them.”

