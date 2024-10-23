Subscribe To Premium
Pexapark: September sees lower renewable PPA prices, as volume of deals increases

By JP Casey
‘Low hanging fruit is gone’ for US solar developers, says EDP CEO

‘We only want green electrons’

D3Energy’s floating solar systems withstand Hurricane Milton impact

Trina Solar sues Canadian Solar over alleged TOPCon patent infringement in the US

Saudi Arabia confirms bidders for 3.6GW solar tender

Advanced manufacturing leads US tax credit transfer deals in Q3 2024

New methodology offers improved inverter lifetime prediction

‘We can cement our role as a clean energy superpower’, hears All-Energy Australia 2024

Alight Energy, 3Flash to build 120MW solar project in Finland

NextEnergy's Llanwern solar PV power plant in Wales.
The NextEnergy Group signed an offtake agreement for its 75MW Llanwern PV project in Wales in October. Image: NextEnergy Group.

Between August and September, the average price of a power purchase agreement (PPA) signed in Europe fell, while the total volume of electricity generation capacity signed for increased, with solar power remaining a cornerstone of the PPA sector.

These are the headline takeaways from Swiss analyst Pexapark’s latest monthly report into the European PPA sector. The report notes that, between the end of August and the end of September, the composite price of a PPA signed in Europe fell from €52.2/MWh (US$56.2/MWh) to €50.1/MWh (US$53.9/MWh), a decrease of 4.2%.

This fall was most pronounced in Poland and France, which saw a 7.5% and 6.6% month-on-month fall, respectively, and triggered by a fall in “all tracked commodity prices”, according to Pexapark, after two months of sustained commodity price increases.

However, the total volume of power signed for increased, reaching 1,034MW across 23 deals, a 125% month-on-month increase. While this is lower than the total volume of power contracted in September 2023—which reached 2.5GW, led by Amazon signing an offtake agreement for 869MW of Spanish solar capacity—the increase in month-on-month figures is a positive development, following what Pexapark calls “the typical August slump”.

Pexapark noted that solar projects have been among the most in-demand this year in the PPA space, accounting for around 74% of the 35 deals signed in 2024. This echoes reports made by fellow analyst LevelTen Energy last week, with director Plácido Ostos telling PV Tech Premium that the most recent quarter of energy trading demonstrates considerable stabilisation in the solar PPA space.

The top two deals, signed in August, in terms of capacity were also for solar projects, with Zelestra and three pharmaceutical companies signing a PPA for a 161.4MW solar project, and four pharmaceutical firms acquiring 118MW of power from four solar projects.

September was also a notable month for multi-buyer PPAs, led by these large deals. In Denmark, for instance, 25 local corporates signed a multi-buyer five-year solar PPA to acquire power from a 12MW project in Mesballe, Djursland; while the capacity of the project is on the smaller side, the sheer number of buyers involved in this deal has set a new standard for multi-party involvement in an offtake agreement.

deals, europe, pexapark, power purchase agreement, ppa, prices, reports

sandhya-ganapathy
Premium

‘We only want green electrons’

October 23, 2024
PV Talk: Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO of EDP Renewables North America, tells Will Norman why corporate hunger for clean energy is driving demand for solar in the US.
First Solar manufacturing plant

Advanced manufacturing leads US tax credit transfer deals in Q3 2024

October 23, 2024
In the US, advanced manufacturing technologies account for the majority of tax credit transfer deals in Q3 2024, according to Crux.
Alight Energy's Linköping solar project in Sweden.

Alight Energy, 3Flash to build 120MW solar project in Finland

October 22, 2024
Alight Energy and 3Flash have announced plans to build a 120MW solar project in the Finnish town of Loviisa.
image: unsplash

IEA-PVPS – PV deployment grows amid ‘unsustainable’ manufacturing landscape

October 22, 2024
2023 was a 'record year' for solar installations, dominated by China which is 'well above the sum of all other markets globally', the IEA said.
image-8
Sponsored

Can glassless PV modules help open up the rooftop C&I market?

October 21, 2024
Sunman Energy's Thomas Bell discusses the potential for PV systems using glassless modules on non-load-bearing rooftops.
Trina Solar ISBU's Orani project in Italy.

Trina Solar’s development arm signs 15-year PPA with EGO in Italy

October 18, 2024
Trina Solar has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to sell electricity generated at a 69MW Italian portfolio to EGO.

