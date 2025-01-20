Plenitude acquires 49% stake in Sandrini solar-plus-storage portfolio

“Through this transaction we position ourselves in the California market, one of the most relevant for the development of renewables, further diversifying Plenitude presence in the US and confirming our commitment to invest in electric storage systems,” said Plenitude CEO Stefano Goberti. “Thanks to this acquisition we reach a total installed capacity in the country of about 1.7GW”.

Plenitude commissioned the Sandrini projects in January, and is currently completing construction work on the portfolio’s storage component, which it expects to commission this year. The company has already signed 15-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) to sell power from the Sandrini I and II projects to oil and gas major Shell and the Redwood Coast Energy Authority, a Californian community choice aggregator, respectively.

The Sandrini portfolio will form part of Plenitude’s plans to expand its global footprint to include ownership of 8GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2027. The company has made headway at a number of projects in Spain, in particular, in recent months, including starting construction at a 220MW project last October and announcing a 850MW portfolio with Avintia Energía last May.