Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Plenitude breaks ground on 220MW solar PV plant in Spain

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

Jinko Solar and Sungrow plan to go public in Germany

News

Securing the solar grid — addressing the major threats to PV infrastructure

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

US DOE invests US$2 billion for grid resilience following Hurricane Helene

News

Dominican Republic greenlights 60MWp solar-plus-storage project

News

Plenitude breaks ground on 220MW solar PV plant in Spain

News

Can glassless PV modules help open up the rooftop C&I market?

Interviews, Features

Kentucky utilities to delay new solar capacity until 2035 despite data centre demand growth

News

The cold, hard truth about soldering defects

Guest Blog, Features

SB Energy inaugurates 900MW Texas PV cluster with Google data centre PPA

News

Indonesia surpasses 700MW installed solar PV capacity, but progress is ‘inadequate’

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Plenitude’s solar PV plant in Castille y León will include over 365,000 bifacial modules over nearly 286 hectares in Salamanca. Image: Plenitude

Oil company Eni’s renewables subsidiary Plenitude has started construction on a 220MW solar PV plant in Spain.

Located in Salamanca, Castille y León, the project will be amongst the largest in the autonomous region, once completed, according to Plenitude.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Construction is expected to be completed in 2025, with engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) carried out by solar PV construction company Sterling & Wilson.

The solar PV plant will cover an area of nearly 286 hectares and the installation of 365,300 bifacial solar modules.

The project will include measures for the conservation and relocation of rural huts between modules or coordination with neighbouring farmers for the land-use of the project, among others.

“The Villarino project is a virtuous example of integration with the territory. Being here today, in the presence of all the actors involved, is tangible proof of our willingness to continue this collaborative approach in the coming years, in line with our business and growth strategy in the country,” said Mariangiola Mollicone, Head of Western Europe Renewables and Managing Director at Plenitude in Spain.

Once operational, the project will increase by 50% the current operational capacity of the company in Spain which sits at 440MW of solar PV and wind energy. Its Spanish portfolio also includes nearly 1GW of renewable energy under construction across several regions, including a 330MW solar PV plant in Badajoz, eastern Spain. Started earlier this year, the project is expected to be operational in 2025.

Moreover, the company is working on over 2GW of capacity with projects in different stages of development. It has also partnered with Spanish construction group Avintia, to build up to 1GW of greenfield solar projects in central and southern Spain. The portfolio would consist of seven projects which could be co-located with battery energy storage systems (BESS).

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
bifacial modules, castilla y leon, plant construction, Plenitude, spain, sterling & wilson

Read Next

A BNZ solar project.

BNZ signs first VPPA for Spanish solar portfolio

October 17, 2024
BNZ has signed its first virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA), with the European subsidiary of packaging supplier Ardagh Group.
822b095676c7aee98e36558a728fefea99ec4de09bca952eb0d97596955b

BNZ closes €680 million financing for southern European PV portfolio

October 15, 2024
Independent power producer BNZ has closed a financing deal worth €680 million (US$741million) to fund its ongoing solar portfolio expansion plans in southern Europe.
A Toyo Solar manufacturing facility.

Toyo to build 2GW cell plant in Ethiopia

October 14, 2024
Construction of the cell plant in Ethiopia is expected to start in November 2024, with the start of production aimed at the end of the first quarter of 2025.
Boviet Solar booth at RE+ 2024 in Anaheim, California

Boviet Solar to open 2GW North Carolina TOPCon module assembly plant in early 2025

October 10, 2024
Vietnamese solar manufacturer Boviet Solar has started construction on its 2GW TOPCon module assembly plant in North Carolina, US, with the solar cell plant to follow suit.
A project using Solar Steel trackers.

Solar Steel signs 50MW tracker supply deal with Global Energy Services

September 20, 2024
Solar Steel has signed a deal to supply Spanish firm Global Energy Services (GES) with 50MW of its 1P trackers.
BNZ's Alamak Solar project in Spain.

BNZ secures €166 million EIB loan for 700MW of European solar capacity

September 20, 2024
BNZ has secured a €166 million (US$185.4 million) loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for 700MW of new solar capacity in Europe.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Trina Solar’s development arm signs 15-year PPA with EGO in Italy

News

Kentucky utilities to delay new solar capacity until 2035 despite data centre demand growth

News

Indonesia surpasses 700MW installed solar PV capacity, but progress is ‘inadequate’

News

SB Energy inaugurates 900MW Texas PV cluster with Google data centre PPA

News

The cold, hard truth about soldering defects

Guest Blog, Features

Carbon named as challenger to JA Solar TOPCon patent

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

Upcoming Webinars
November 5, 2024
10am GMT

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.