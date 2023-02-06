Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Plenitude begins production at 263MW solar project in Texas

By Simon Yuen
Markets & Finance, Companies, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The project is expected to produce a yearly average of 400-500GWh of solar energy. Image: Plenitude.

Oil company Eni’s renewables subsidiary Plenitude has inaugurated a PV plant in the US.

Located in Brazoria County, Texas, the 263MW Golden Buckle Solar project will produce a yearly average of 400-500GWh of solar energy. Most of the energy will be sold to US retailer Target Corporation through a long-term power purchase agreement.

The development was carried out with the support of US renewable energy company Novis Renewables, a partnership between Eni New Energy US and Renantis North America.

“We have inaugurated the largest PV plant ever built by Plenitude in our short but successful history of renewable energy development. It is a further step towards growing our renewable generation capacity, which exceeded 2GW at the end of 2022, in line with our goal to achieve over 6GW globally by 2025,” said Stefano Goberti, CEO of Plenitude.

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

6 June 2023
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2023 & 2024. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!

UK Solar Summit

27 June 2023
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
Plenitude, ppa, renewables, solar pv, target, texas, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023