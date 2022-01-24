Solar Media
PODCAST: Scaling up solar PV, California's net metering row explained

PODCAST: Scaling up solar PV, California's net metering row explained

Amp Energy closes US$350m credit facility to chase renewables, energy storage pipeline

India could be at risk of supply and demand mismatch for solar equipment, Fitch warns

European Commission launches consultation ahead of solar strategy reveal

SunPower hit by US$31 million cracking issue, warns of further drags on Q4 results

Greek solar market 'about to take off'

Mississippi updates PV net metering rules in boost for low-income households

US solar lender Dividend Finance acquired by bank Fifth Third

Cordelio Power snaps up 900MW eastern US solar pipeline

Distributed PV led the way to China installing 53GW of PV in 2021

Solar PV manufacturing capacity needs to grow significantly in the coming years to meet demand. Image: Jolywood.

The year has gotten off to a frenetic start, with plenty of news from the global solar and energy storage sectors to digest on the January 2022 episode of the Solar Media Podcast.

Liam Stoker, Andy Colthorpe and Jules Scully discuss the need for a major ramp-up in solar energy manufacturing this year, discover what’s driving long-duration energy storage forward, examine the glut of recent financing deals in the clean energy space and take a look at why California’s net metering row has seen involvement from Hollywood actors.

The podcast can be streamed below:

Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor’s Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;

2022, california, energy storage, finance, investment, LDES, long duration energy storage, manufacturing, net metering, podcast

SunPower hit by US$31 million cracking issue, warns of further drags on Q4 results

January 21, 2022
US solar installer SunPower is to be hit by a cracking issue discovered in connectors associated with equipment installed in some commercial and industrial (C&I) projects, resulting in charges of around US$31 million.

Mississippi updates PV net metering rules in boost for low-income households

January 20, 2022
Mississippi authorities have expanded the state’s net metering programme to improve total compensation rates for solar customers and prioritise the adoption of distributed PV for low- to moderate-income (LMI) households.

Cordelio Power snaps up 900MW eastern US solar pipeline

January 20, 2022
Independent power producer (IPP) Cordelio Power has secured a 900MWac pipeline of solar projects in New York and Pennsylvania from project developer SunEast Renewables.

Sungrow launches new 1.1MW central inverter that can connect to energy storage systems

January 19, 2022
Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow has launched its new "1+X" central modular inverter with an output of 1.1MW at the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi.

US solar developer with 12GW pipeline puts itself up for sale

January 19, 2022
Innovative Solar Systems (ISS), a utility-scale solar developer with a 12GW pipeline, has put itself up for sale, as it seeks partners to support the company in its development of ever larger PV projects across the US.

8minute Solar Energy closes US$400m financing to pursue pipeline growth, green hydrogen

January 19, 2022
US solar developer 8minute Solar Energy has closed US$400 million in financing from institutional investor EIG to bolster its US solar PV and energy storage pipeline.

