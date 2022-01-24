PODCAST: Scaling up solar PV, California’s net metering row explained

Solar PV manufacturing capacity needs to grow significantly in the coming years to meet demand. Image: Jolywood.

The year has gotten off to a frenetic start, with plenty of news from the global solar and energy storage sectors to digest on the January 2022 episode of the Solar Media Podcast.

Liam Stoker, Andy Colthorpe and Jules Scully discuss the need for a major ramp-up in solar energy manufacturing this year, discover what’s driving long-duration energy storage forward, examine the glut of recent financing deals in the clean energy space and take a look at why California’s net metering row has seen involvement from Hollywood actors.

The podcast can be streamed below:

Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor’s Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;