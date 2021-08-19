Solar Media
PODCAST: Solar shipments seized, ‘It’s complicated’ between Biden and PV, huge energy storage growth

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Americas, Asia & Oceania

Latest

PODCAST: Solar shipments seized, ‘It’s complicated’ between Biden and PV, huge energy storage growth

Features

Meyer Burger sold out of modules until Q4 as supply chain issues persist

News

Daqo targeting multi-year expansion, n-type polysilicon dominance as ASPs continue to rise

News

Capital Dynamics spins out clean infrastructure arm to create multi-gigawatt solar and storage platform

News

Nexamp secures a further US$240m in equity investment to fund growth plans

News

JinkoSolar signs long-term polysilicon supply deal with Wacker Chemie

News

MNRE seeks insight on success of India’s policy support for major solar projects

News

Editor’s column: Biden faces difficult balancing act of domestic manufacturing and decarbonisation goals

Editors' Blog, Features

Solar could supply more than 40% of US power by 2035, Biden administration says

News

US begins WRO enforcement in earnest with solar modules detained by customs officials, say reports

News
Biden faces a difficult balancing act between trade disputes and decarbonisation. Image: White House.

It may be the height of summer but there’s no respite for the Solar Media Podcast, the new episode of which is packed full of insight as the US begins its clampdown on solar imports.

With news of solar module shipments being seized at US border, Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe reflect on the difficult balancing act US President Joe Biden must strike between enforcing the withhold and release order – and a host of other prospective policies impacting on trade relations with China – and the need to support the deployment of solar PV in the country.

There’s also discussion on the huge growth figures posted by the US and UK energy storage industries and the ongoing case for long-duration energy storage technologies.

You can stream the podcast below:

Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor’s Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

6 October 2021
The future is bright for a new era of US solar and storage, and the 8th annual Solar & Storage Finance Summit will provide opportunities to discuss solutions to the industry’s challenges and provide a networking platform designed to bring together the top minds in the industry to do business. With a mix of high-level, informative presentations and panels, a stellar cast of speakers and audience members with deal-making capacity, the 2021 edition of the event will be a sell-out success.
Read Next

Capital Dynamics spins out clean infrastructure arm to create multi-gigawatt solar and storage platform

August 18, 2021
Major US renewables investor Capital Dynamics has spun off its US clean energy infrastructure arm and merged it with its former asset management affiliate to create Arevon Energy, a new multi-gigawatt solar and energy storage platform.

JinkoSolar signs long-term polysilicon supply deal with Wacker Chemie

August 18, 2021
JinkoSolar has signed a long-term polysilicon supply agreement with Wacker Chemie, securing polysilicon supply in Germany and the US.
PV Tech Premium

Editor’s column: Biden faces difficult balancing act of domestic manufacturing and decarbonisation goals

August 18, 2021
Liam Stoker recaps recent policy moves in the US and explores the difficult balancing act President Biden must now face between stimulating domestic solar manufacturing in the US and supporting solar deployment.

US begins WRO enforcement in earnest with solar modules detained by customs officials, say reports

August 18, 2021
Reports have emerged alleging that US officials have begun detaining solar module shipments suspected of infringing the withhold and release order (WRO) implemented in June.

Petitions call for US investigation into ‘illegal’ circumvention of solar antidumping measures via Southeast Asian entities

August 17, 2021
Petitions have been filed in the US requesting the launch of investigations into several solar manufacturers accused of circumventing antidumping and countervailing duties by using entities based in Southeast Asia.
PV Tech Premium

ANALYSIS: Could a US budget bill amendment end up stymying utility-scale solar growth?

August 13, 2021
An amendment added to the US budget resolution bill this week seeks to prevent renewables projects using technology built in China from claiming federal funds and subsidies. Liam Stoker explores the amendment’s potential to disrupt solar deployment.

