PODCAST: Solar shipments seized, ‘It’s complicated’ between Biden and PV, huge energy storage growth

Biden faces a difficult balancing act between trade disputes and decarbonisation. Image: White House.

It may be the height of summer but there’s no respite for the Solar Media Podcast, the new episode of which is packed full of insight as the US begins its clampdown on solar imports.

With news of solar module shipments being seized at US border, Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe reflect on the difficult balancing act US President Joe Biden must strike between enforcing the withhold and release order – and a host of other prospective policies impacting on trade relations with China – and the need to support the deployment of solar PV in the country.

There’s also discussion on the huge growth figures posted by the US and UK energy storage industries and the ongoing case for long-duration energy storage technologies.

