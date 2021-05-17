PODCAST: The renewables materials crisis deepens, exclusive Honeywell interview

Polysilicon prices have continued to rise. Image: GTAT.

The Solar Media podcast is back for another episode, and Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe explores the deepening materials crisis impacting upstream solar manufacturing, through from modules to trackers.

Meanwhile, Liam Stoker talks to Honeywell’s Erin Ergin about the prospects of energy storage markets around the world, and Andy Colthorpe explores why the US’ energy storage market has been described as being like the Wild West.

The podcast can be streamed below:

Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor’s Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;

This episode of the Solar Media Podcast is brought to you by Honeywell.