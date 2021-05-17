Solar Media
PODCAST: The renewables materials crisis deepens, exclusive Honeywell interview

PODCAST: The renewables materials crisis deepens, exclusive Honeywell interview

Portuguese grid operator targets €900m investment to enable renewables transition

Spain could deploy 3.5GW of additional self-consumption PV thanks to new grants

Study suggests new route for perovskite solar cells

Solar sector 'must remain vigilant' in meeting human rights standards, trade body says

ACORE: Transmission ITC could spur 42GW of wind and solar capacity

Greek solar sector looks to overcome grid issues and limited land availability

Canadian Solar invests in battery storage software company Habitat Energy

Filipino utility's 50MW solar project comes online

Lightsource BP gains planning approval for 400MWdc solar system in New South Wales

Polysilicon prices have continued to rise. Image: GTAT.

The Solar Media podcast is back for another episode, and Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe explores the deepening materials crisis impacting upstream solar manufacturing, through from modules to trackers.

Meanwhile, Liam Stoker talks to Honeywell’s Erin Ergin about the prospects of energy storage markets around the world, and Andy Colthorpe explores why the US’ energy storage market has been described as being like the Wild West.

The podcast can be streamed below:

Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor’s Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;

This episode of the Solar Media Podcast is brought to you by Honeywell.

Read Next

Spain could deploy 3.5GW of additional self-consumption PV thanks to new grants

May 17, 2021
New Spanish government grants to support the deployment of self-consumption solar projects could result in 3.5GW of additional capacity, trade association UNEF has suggested.

Solar sector ‘must remain vigilant’ in meeting human rights standards, trade body says

May 14, 2021
The PV industry “must remain vigilant” across its supply chain in meeting global human rights standards, trade association SolarPower Europe has said in a new sustainability report.

Repsol enters US renewables market with investment in solar developer Hecate Energy

May 13, 2021
Spanish oil major Repsol has made its first foray into the US renewables market with the acquisition of a 40% stake in solar and energy storage project developer Hecate Energy.

Tongwei tops polysilicon ranks as league table set for shake-up in 2022

May 13, 2021
The solar polysilicon sector is experiencing a changing of the guard, and all four of the top manufacturers will be Chinese next year, research firm Bernreuter Research has predicted.

Array Technologies withdraws 2021 guidance amidst ‘unprecedented’ rise in materials, logistics costs

May 12, 2021
Array Technologies has withdrawn its guidance for 2021 after experiencing “unprecedented” increases in material and logistics costs which severely impacted earnings in the first quarter.

Daqo New Energy and JA Solar pen long-term high-purity polysilicon supply deal

May 12, 2021
Daqo New Energy and JA Solar have signed a long-term supply deal for high-purity polysilicon, the latest in a growing line of deals as manufacturers look to lock in polysilicon supply.

