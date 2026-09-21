Poland set to launch 64TWh solar PV auction in November

The amount allocated for each of the solar PV auctions is PLN3.8 billion (US$1 billion) and PLN14.1 billion, respectively.

Combined, both solar PV and onshore wind tenders have the most capacity and funding allocated across all technologies, as the Polish government seeks a total of 76.1TWh of energy with PLN24.9 billion fund for this year’s energy auction.

Results from last year’s auction were awarded primarily to solar PV projects, with 126 of the 129 winning bids going to solar PV. Combined, the awarded solar PV projects – both up to 1MW and above 1MW – accounted for nearly 1.7GW of new capacity.

Moreover, the reference price for last year’s auction with projects above 1MW was PLN389/MWh for solar PV plants with awarded projects ranging between PLN216.9/MWh and PLN329.68/MWh.

Poland has seen one of the fastest solar PV growth rates across Europe this decade, with more than 20GW of new capacity between 2020 and 2025, according to data from the think tank Ember.

PV Tech publisher Informa will be organising the sixth edition of SolarPlus Central & Eastern Europe in Warsaw, Poland, on 24-25 November 2026. Central & Eastern Europe has emerged as one of the most dynamic solar and energy storage markets, marking the evolution of the event from Large Scale Solar CEE to SolarPlus CEE, and addressing the hybridisation of the market throughout the two days. For more details regarding the event’s programme and how to register, click the link above.