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Poland set to launch 64TWh solar PV auction in November

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy
Europe

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Emeren's Sadów solar project in Poland.
Last year’s auction in Poland awarded over 1.7GW of solar PV across both auction types. Image: Emeren.

Poland’s Energy Regulatory Office (URE) has scheduled a solar PV and onshore wind auction to be held on 9-10 November 2026.

On the first day, the auction will be for new projects with a capacity of up to 1MW, with 11.25TWh of capacity sought, while on the following day, 53.25TWh of capacity will be sought for new solar PV and onshore wind projects above 1MW.

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The amount allocated for each of the solar PV auctions is PLN3.8 billion (US$1 billion) and PLN14.1 billion, respectively.

Combined, both solar PV and onshore wind tenders have the most capacity and funding allocated across all technologies, as the Polish government seeks a total of 76.1TWh of energy with PLN24.9 billion fund for this year’s energy auction.

Results from last year’s auction were awarded primarily to solar PV projects, with 126 of the 129 winning bids going to solar PV. Combined, the awarded solar PV projects – both up to 1MW and above 1MW – accounted for nearly 1.7GW of new capacity.

Moreover, the reference price for last year’s auction with projects above 1MW was PLN389/MWh for solar PV plants with awarded projects ranging between PLN216.9/MWh and PLN329.68/MWh.

Poland has seen one of the fastest solar PV growth rates across Europe this decade, with more than 20GW of new capacity between 2020 and 2025, according to data from the think tank Ember.

PV Tech publisher Informa will be organising the sixth edition of SolarPlus Central & Eastern Europe in Warsaw, Poland, on 24-25 November 2026. Central & Eastern Europe has emerged as one of the most dynamic solar and energy storage markets, marking the evolution of the event from Large Scale Solar CEE to SolarPlus CEE, and addressing the hybridisation of the market throughout the two days. For more details regarding the event’s programme and how to register, click the link above.

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info
auction and tender, eastern europe, poland, solar pv, SolarPlusCEE

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