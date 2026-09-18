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EDF reaches financial close on 394MW solar PV plant in Utah

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

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An EDF solar project.
The Utah Solar 1 Energy project is expected to begin operations in mid-2027. Image: EDF power solutions North America.

EDF power solutions North America, a renewables subsidiary of French utility EDF, has achieved financial close on a 394MW solar PV project in the US state of Utah.

Located in Millard County, the Utah Solar 1 Energy project is expected to enter full construction shortly, with operations set to begin in mid-2027.

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Funding for the PV project has been secured through credit facilities from financial firms Crédit Agricole CIB, MUFG Bank, National Bank of Canada, Société Générale and Standard Chartered Bank.

EDF secured a 30-year power purchase agreement (PPA) earlier this year with the Southern California Public Power Authority (SCPPA) and its subsidiary, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), to sell power generated at the project

“Reaching financial close on Utah Solar 1 reflects strong market confidence in this asset and marks a major milestone for our team,” said Amy Lloyd, CFO of EDF power solutions North America. “We appreciate the commitment of SCPPA, LADWP and our financial partners as we advance into construction.”

Most of the installed solar PV capacity in the state of Utah came from utility-scale solar projects such as the one from EDF. Cumulatively, there is more than 5.1GW of installed solar PV, with the US state adding over 1GW in 2025, most of which came from utility-scale solar, according to data from trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). SEIA forecasts 4GW of new installed solar PV over the next five years, putting Utah as the 18th fastest growing US state for that period.

Outside of Utah, EDF power solutions North America recently signed two 25-year PPAs with Nevada utility NV Energy for a 400MW/1.6GWh solar-plus-storage project. The Winston Energy project, which is currently under construction, is expected to begin commercial operations in October 2029.

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