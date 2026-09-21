Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

JA launches prototype HJT PV modules into space

By Ben Willis
Manufacturing, New Technology, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania

Latest

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

News

PV Chart of the Week: European inverter manufacturing forecast to increase in 2027 as utilisation rate drops

Features, Editors' Blog

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

Cox secures financing for 75.2MW solar project in Guatemala

News

Tongwei unveils TNC 2.0 FULLX G12R-48 module targeting premium residential solar market

Interviews

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

News

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
JA is testing a new p-type heterojunction PV module technology on a Chinese satellite launched into space last week. Image: JA.

A Chinese satellite carrying prototype heterojunction PV modules produced by the leading PV manufacturer JA has been launched into Earth’s orbit.

JA said its independently developed and packaged p-type heterojunction (P-HJT) modules were successfully launched aboard a Kuaizhou-11 rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre on 17 September and entered their planned orbit.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The company said the mission marked the first in-orbit test of P-HJT modules, setting the stage for future large-scale applications.

Space-based PV applications have to date been largely dominated by gallium-arsenide technology, which is costly but can withstand the rigours of space, particularly radiation exposure and extreme temperature swings. The anticipated growth in the space economy means cost-efficiency is becoming an increasingly crucial consideration in choosing satellite power-generation technologies, potentially opening the field to crystalline silicon modules if their tolerance to the harsh conditions of space can be demonstrated.

JA said that by comparing in-orbit performance data with results from ground-based simulations, it would assess the long-term reliability and degradation of P-HJT technology in low-Earth orbit.

If the validation targets are achieved, JA said the programme could help accelerate the adoption of mature crystalline-silicon technologies as an alternative to gallium arsenide in low-Earth-orbit applications, potentially lowering the cost of satellite power systems. It could also support the development of satellite internet, remote sensing, space communications, space-based computing and other low-Earth-orbit applications.

“Energy innovation has long been a driving force behind human progress,” said Dr Ouyang Zi, JA’s chief technology officer. “As satellite deployment accelerates and the space economy expands, solar power is expected to play an increasingly important role in future space infrastructure. Developing more cost-competitive solar solutions for space is therefore an important strategic priority.

“Through real-world testing in orbit, we aim to assess the reliability and degradation of crystalline silicon technology in low-Earth orbit and explore more cost-competitive options for future space energy systems. The technology will require long-term validation, but we believe it is a direction worth pursuing.”

JA said it would use the mission as a starting point to strengthen its module R&D and manufacturing capabilities and advance scalable energy solutions for space exploration and commercial space applications, but emphasised that space PV remains at an early stage of exploration and validation,

“Large-scale commercialisation remains highly uncertain. JA currently has no orders related to space PV, and the programme has no material impact on its current operating performance,” the company said.

The US has also signalled its interest in developing new PV technologies for space applications, with the Department of Energy releasing US$12 million earlier this month to fund research and development of advanced space-based solar PV projects.

A panel discussion exploring how space solar is driving PV innovation will feature in our PV CellTech USA conference in San Francisco on 13-14 October. For details and booking, click here.

c-si manufacturing, china, gallium arsenide, heterojunction, JA, solar pv, space-based solar

Read Next

TurningPoint Energy (TPE) has energised a 2.1MWac community solar project in Georgetown, Delaware.

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

October 1, 2026
TurningPoint Energy has energised a 2.1MWac community solar project in Georgetown, Delaware, third of six in 30MWdc portfolio.
Cox’s 75.2MWp Chiquimulilla solar project in Guatemala, expected to generate 167,600MWh of renewable electricity annually.

Cox secures financing for 75.2MW solar project in Guatemala

October 1, 2026
Spanish energy and water infrastructure group Cox has secured financing for a 75.2MWp solar project in Guatemala.
Tongwei SSL
Sponsored

Tongwei unveils TNC 2.0 FULLX G12R-48 module targeting premium residential solar market

October 1, 2026
To explore the technology, design philosophy, and real-world implications of this latest innovation, we spoke with Zander Yuan, Director of Product & Technology at Tongwei Solar.
The project will span approximately 3,519 acres across 184 parcels of privately owned land in southeastern Kern County. Image: Terra-Gen via LinkedIn.

Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

September 30, 2026
Kern County has approved US independent power producer (IPP) Terra-Gen’s 600MW solar and 4GWh battery storage project near California City.
The acquisition expands Exus Renewables North America’s development pipeline across Wisconsin and Louisiana. Image: Exus Renewables via LinkedIn.

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

September 30, 2026
Exus Renewables North America has acquired a four-project solar portfolio totalling 715MWp from ibV Energy Partners.
The Texas flag.

Linton sues Jingsheng in the US over alleged crystal growth patent infringement

September 29, 2026
Linton Crystal Technologies has filed a lawsuit accusing Jingsheng of infringing two of its Czochralski (Cz) crystal growth equipment patents.
Newsletter

Most Read

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

News

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News

Rezolv Energy secures €561 million financing for Europe’s largest solar PV plant

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Factory Built, Field Ready: How Engineered EBOS Reduce Labour, Schedule Risk and Install Errors

Upcoming Webinars
October 14, 2026
2pm EST

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

Solar & Storage Finance Europe

Solar Media Events
February 2, 2027
London, UK