Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Features, Editors' Blog

PV Chart of the Week: Module shipments to China expected to fall in 2026

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Modules, Manufacturing
Europe, Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania

Latest

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

News

PV Chart of the Week: European inverter manufacturing forecast to increase in 2027 as utilisation rate drops

Features, Editors' Blog

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

Cox secures financing for 75.2MW solar project in Guatemala

News

Tongwei unveils TNC 2.0 FULLX G12R-48 module targeting premium residential solar market

Interviews

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

News

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Global PV module shipments to China are forecast to drop from 47% to 35% in 2026. Chart: PV Tech Research.

Welcome to the PV Chart of the Week, produced in tandem with our colleagues at PV Tech Research. This week, we look at the projected global PV module shipments for 2026.

Once again, China will remain the main destination for the supply of modules this year, however its share of the pie is set to decrease by 12 percentage points from 47% in 2025 to 35% in 2026.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

This would correlate with the drop in installed solar PV capacity in the past 12 months, since the country launched a new pricing reform for grid-connected renewables that took effect in June 2025. In the first four months of 2026, solar PV installations dropped by 51%, with only 50.9GW of new capacity added compared to the nearly 105GW registered in the same period of 2025.

Moreover, a forecast from the Chinese trade body, the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA), earlier this year estimated a decrease in solar PV installations for 2026 in China, from a record 315GW registered in 2025 to between 180GW and 240GW this year. And the country has also been facing curtailment issues for both solar PV and wind projects.

Outside China, Europe will be the second-largest market for PV module shipments in 2026, with PV Tech Research forecasting a 21% share. This represents a five percentage point increase from 2025. In 2026, Europe is set to slightly outperform the rest of the world, which is forecast to have a 20% share of the global PV module shipment, up from the 17% reported last year.

Finally, India is also set to increase its share in 2026 with a four percentage point increase from 8% in 2025 to 12% in 2026, while both the US and Japan will remain at 10% and 2%, respectively.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

3 November 2026
Málaga, Spain
Understanding technology and supplier selection for Europe’s utility-scale PV market in 2027. PV ModuleTech Europe 2026 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of PV module, inverter and battery supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, supply chain traceability, quality assurance, factory auditing, system reliability, and supplier bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance Europe

2 February 2027
London, UK
Returning in 2027 for its 14th edition, Solar & Storage Finance Europe will bring together the brightest minds representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across Europe and the UK on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail. The event is designed to enable leaders at the forefront of solar and storage investment and deployment in Europe to scale, learn and land themselves industry defining partnerships.
More Info
china, data dispatch, europe, module shipments, PV Chart of the Week

Read Next

Evolution of European inverter manufacturing capacity, production and supply between 2021 and 2027

PV Chart of the Week: European inverter manufacturing forecast to increase in 2027 as utilisation rate drops

October 1, 2026
This week's PV Chart of the Week looks at the breakdown in European inverter manufacturing production, capacity and supply until 2027.
X-Elio starts commercial operations at the Lorca Solar project in Spain.

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

October 1, 2026
X-Elio has started commercial operations at the 368MW Lorca Solar project in Spain, its largest in the country.
First Solar ended the quarter with a gross and net cash balance of US$1.7 billion, down from US$2.4 billion at the end of 2025. Image: First Solar

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

September 30, 2026
US policy changes have reduced the country’s reliance on solar module imports from a number of Southeast Asian countries, writes Crux.
The Solar Markt Group's Hódmezővásárhely solar-plus-storage project.

Solar Markt Group starts commercial operations at Hungary’s largest solar-plus-storage project

September 30, 2026
The Solar Markt Group has started commercial operations at the Hódmezővásárhely facility, the largest hybrid power plant in Hungary.
The Deisenhausen solar-plus-storage project in Germany. The importance of storage as an enabler of solar PV has yet to be fully recognised at the policy level. Image: BayWa r.e

Germany awards 480MW of solar-plus-storage in latest tender

September 29, 2026
The German government has awarded contracts to 480MW worth of solar-plus-storage capacity in its latest public "innovation" tender.
The Texas flag.

Linton sues Jingsheng in the US over alleged crystal growth patent infringement

September 29, 2026
Linton Crystal Technologies has filed a lawsuit accusing Jingsheng of infringing two of its Czochralski (Cz) crystal growth equipment patents.
Newsletter

Most Read

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

News

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News

Rezolv Energy secures €561 million financing for Europe’s largest solar PV plant

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Factory Built, Field Ready: How Engineered EBOS Reduce Labour, Schedule Risk and Install Errors

Upcoming Webinars
October 14, 2026
2pm EST

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

Solar & Storage Finance Europe

Solar Media Events
February 2, 2027
London, UK