Polish Hynfra to build Jordanian green ammonia plant with 530MW of solar PV

Green hydrogen and ammonia are set to be a big part of the MENA region’s renewables deployment. Image: Patrick Neckman, Flickr

The Polish hydrogen company Hynfra has established a new company in Jordan to establish a green ammonia plant powered by a 530MW solar PV installation.

Jordan Green Ammonia LLC was formed as a joint venture between Hynfra and Jordanian industrial investment manager Fidelity Group with the primary aim to establish this green ammonia plant in the Aqaba Special Economic Zone (ASEZ). The ASEZ is a designated area of low duties designed to promote industry, tourism and trade in the region.

In addition to the 530MW PV plant – the supply and technology details of which were not revealed – the project will include an energy storage facility, electrolyser and seawater desalination plant and is planned to produce 100,000-200,000 tonnes of ammonia per year.

“Our Jordanian project has a chance to play a huge role in decarbonising the global ammonia market,” said Wael Suleiman, founder of Fidelity Group and CEO of Jordan Green Ammonia. “Within a few decades, conventional ammonia will be completely replaced by renewable ammonia. At the same time, by 2050, the demand for ammonia production is expected to increase almost four times. We are part of this revolution.”

Fidelity Group predominantly partners with energy, petroleum and petrochemical raw materials producers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Green hydrogen and ammonia production in the MENA region is taking off. PV Tech Premium published last month a deep dive into the role that green hydrogen plants will play in the decarbonisation business of the Middle East, and a number of large projects are in the pipeline.

One of the largest is the Saudi Arabian plant scheduled to be producing 600 tonnes of green hydrogen a day by the end of 2026, powered by 4GW of solar PV and wind projects. The project reached financial close with US$8.4 billion last month.

A large green ammonia plant in Abu Dhabi will also be built, powered by 650MW of solar PV.