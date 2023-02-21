Abu Dhabi green ammonia project to be powered by 650MW of solar PV

Siemens Energy operates, since 2021, a solar-powered green hydrogen pilot plant in Dubai with DEWA. Image: DEWA.

Siemens Energy and renewables infrastructure provider Brooge Renewable Energy (BRE) have partnered to build a 650MW solar PV plant to supply BRE’s green ammonia project in Abu Dhabi.

Siemens will work as the technical partner to BRE and provide engineering, design procurement and construction of the solar plant, including grid connection and operation and maintenance services.

The solar PV plant will supply renewable energy to Phase 1 of the green ammonia project, which will be one of the first privately owned company green ammonia projects in the UAE, according to BRE’s parent company, Brooge Energy.

With this new partnership, Siemens increases its presence in the country where it partnered with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) to power up the first operational green hydrogen plant in the Middle East back in 2021.

Ahead of hosting COP28 in Abu Dhabi later this year, the UAE recently signed a clean energy framework with the US to catalyse US$100 billion in global investment in the sector, while UAE-owned renewables company Masdar signed a memorandum of understanding with four Dutch companies to establish a green hydrogen supply line between the UAE and Europe.

The next edition of PV Tech Power will explore the use of solar PV to power green hydrogen in the MENA region and the countries that could become hubs for the technology.